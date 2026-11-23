A proposed set of rules by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to further assert its oversight of prediction markets is now with the White House for review.

The agency filed "Prediction Markets; Public Interest Determinations" with the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA), a division within the Office of Management and Budget that reviews federal regulations before publication.

"Staff is considering recommending that the Commission propose rules relating to prediction markets to help clarify the regulatory framework for event contracts and provide greater certainty to market participants," according to the filing on OIRA's website.

In June, the CFTC proposed new rules to delineate its jurisdiction over certain bets made on prediction markets, as those platforms have grown on a massive billion-dollar scale. The agency's proposed rules would restrict event contracts tied to gaming, war, terrorism, and assassination. Over 1,300 comments have been filed on the proposed rule.

When it comes to a controversial spot between states and the federal government — sports contracts — the CFTC says it's their game despite pushback from state regulators.

CFTC's 'exclusive jurisdiction'

Under Chair Michael Selig, the CFTC has maintained that it holds "exclusive jurisdiction" over event contracts. Through proposed rulemaking, the agency has argued that prediction market contracts constitute swaps because they are tied to future events, placing them under federal regulation rather than state laws.

States, however, contend that prediction market platforms are effectively operating illegal gambling businesses while avoiding state regulatory requirements and tax obligations. The dispute has escalated into a series of lawsuits involving nearly a dozen states and the CFTC, with courts reaching conflicting conclusions.

Citing those conflicting rulings, former CFTC Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero said last Thursday that the case could reach the Supreme Court.

"I think it's likely that the prediction markets may end up losing on the sports contracts," she said at the Capitol Crypto Forum.

On Friday, a coalition of 44 attorneys general said they opposed the CFTC's prediction market rulemaking. New Jersey has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to hear the case and decide whether the federal government or states have jurisdiction.