Sky Protocol cofounder Rune Christensen said on Monday that he could potentially sell a portion of his SKY tokens to institutions to repay roughly 77 million USDS in outstanding loans.

This comes as Christensen tweeted Monday that his borrowing led to a withdrawal crunch in Sky's stUSDS lending pool.

Christensen said he had so far repaid around 3 million USDS. Sky's dashboard currently shows $0 available for withdrawals, with 99.99% of the roughly $159 million pool in use and an annualized depositor rate spiking to over 50% from around 6% earlier in the month.

"This is on me," Christensen wrote, saying he had grown overconfident and borrowed without properly considering "what happens if rates spike."

I've just repaid 3M USDS from my Staked SKY borrow positions. I still owe about 77M. To repay the rest, I'm exploring options to sell part of my SKY directly to institutional investors who share Sky's vision of becoming infrastructure that institutions can rely on. That's the same path that made Sky the only stablecoin protocol rated by both S&P and Moody's. I will aim to post continuous updates as the payback happens. This is on me. I got overconfident in Sky's strength borrowed without properly thinking through what happens if rates spike. it was a big mistake, and it's part of why stUSDS can't withdraw today. I'm sorry. What happens next for stUSDS holders: * I am aware of a proposal being made by the governance participants of Sky that will address the stUSDS situation more broadly. * Until then I will be posting updates at least every 48 hours, even when there's nothing new. USDS is holding its peg. stUSDS holders deserves the best possible outcome this situation, and getting them there is my top priority. — Rune (@RuneKek) November 23, 2026

Formerly MakerDAO, Sky lets users deposit its USDS stablecoins into the pool in return for stUSDS. The deposits fund loans to borrowers who put up staked SKY as collateral. But with all the USDS lent out, depositors need to wait for borrowers to either repay loans or make new deposits before they can redeem through the pool.

USDS was still trading near $1 at the time of publication.

An ecosystem proposal posted to Sky's governance forum on Monday called for cutting stUSDS rates to 10%, pausing new borrowing and using the protocol's reserves to buy stUSDS on the open market.

Separately, South Korean exchanges Upbit, Bithumb and Coinone put SKY and USDS on trading warning lists and suspended deposits for both. Coinone cited the risk of losses for stUSDS holders and said withdrawal restrictions were ongoing.