OKXICE, the joint venture between OKX and Intercontinental Exchange, has launched its tokenized securities venue (TSV) for eligible U.S.-based OKX Inc. customers through the OKX app.

The platform launches with 113 assets, including issuer stocks and exchange-traded funds. The current lineup of issuers and asset managers includes eToro, Fidelity, Strive, BitGo, Circle, Coinbase, Robinhood, and Strategy.

Every token traded on the venue represents a security entitlement backed 1-to-1 by an underlying share, and offers applicable shareholder rights and economic benefits. This includes dividends, voting rights, and corporate actions.

"With OKXICE TSV, we're breaking down the barriers of traditional trading and bringing real securities into a 24/7 marketplace — without sacrificing the shareholder rights and protections investors expect," OKXICE co-Chair Andrew Cuomo said in a statement shared with The Block. "We're not just talking about the future of Wall Street. We're building it."

Trading of the tokens is supported by AMM liquidity pools on Uniswap v4 that are built on OKX's Ethereum Layer 2, X Layer, while Securitize provides the tokenization infrastructure. Trading and liquidity provision are limited to eligible wallets by smart contracts, and the tokenized securities remain in customers' self-custodial wallets.

OKXICE TSV operates under the Securities and Exchange Commission's Innovation Exemption, which is a temporary five-year order allowing limited onchain trading of tokenized U.S.-listed stocks without the venues having to register as exchanges.

"We’re grateful to our first-mover issuers for helping us turn this vision into a live market, and we look forward to expanding access as the venue grows,” said Trabue Bland, co-Chair of OKXICE.

Meanwhile, the OKXICE TSV launch was preceded by widespread issuer pushback. According to the venue’s latest public notice, 67 companies have filed a Notice of Issuer Objection, preventing tokenized versions of their shares from being offered on the platform. These include major issuers such as Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Nvidia, Amazon, Tesla, Meta, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Walmart, Costco, Boeing, and Netflix, among others.