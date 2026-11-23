Bitcoin Bitcoin (BTC) treasury company Strategy Strategy, Inc. (MSTR) bought another 457 BTC for $29.6 million at an average price of $64,898 per bitcoin between Nov. 16 and Nov. 22, according to a Monday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The acquisitions increase Strategy's total bitcoin holdings to 851,305 BTC, bought for a total cost of approximately $64.2 billion at an average price of $75,446 per bitcoin, according to the filing. For perspective, that's equivalent to more than 4% of bitcoin's maximum supply cap, but reflects around $12 billion in paper losses at current prices.

The purchases were made using proceeds from at-the-market sales of its Class A common stock, MSTR. Strategy sold 1,925,676 MSTR shares for approximately $176.7 million last week. Approximately $17.9 billion worth of MSTR shares remain available under the ATM program, according to the filing.

Strategy also repurchased 2,183,747 STRC preferred shares between Nov. 16 and Nov. 22 for $211.8 million, using proceeds from its MSTR sales USD Cash reserve. The firm also used $17.6 million from its USD Reserve to pay for dividends on its preferred stocks.

On Friday, during the company's investor Q&A livestream, Strategy co-founder and Executive Chairman Michael Saylor said "natural, organic" demand for the company's STRC preferred stock at its current 12% dividend rate is likely between $5 billion and $7.5 billion.

Saylor described the current environment as a credit-market contraction, adding that the company is responding by reducing the amount of STRC outstanding until it reaches an equilibrium level that the market will support at the existing dividend rate. President and CEO Phong Le said the company has bought back about $3 billion of the preferred stock at prices between $95 and $99, below the $100 issuance price level.

As of Nov. 22, Strategy's USD Reserve and USD Cash balances stood at $3.73 billion and $1.09 billion, respectively, the firm said in the filing, after its board of directors authorized management to reallocate up to $1.0 billion from the USD Reserve to USD Cash.

'The dots aren't done'

Bitcoin fell another 6.3% last week, continuing a seven-week slump that saw the largest cryptocurrency drop to its lowest level since September 2024 over the weekend, wicking as low as $55,000 at one point. Bitcoin is currently trading for around $61,400 on Monday.

Despite the continued slide, Saylor posted yet another bitcoin acquisition tracker chart on Sunday stating, "The dots aren't done," indicating the potential acquisition announcement ahead of time.

MSTR fell 30.6% last week, closing on Friday at $77.80, its lowest level since February 2024, according to The Block's Strategy price page.