Visa Crypto Labs launched an experimental new version of its Visa CLI agent wallet, allowing approved U.S. users with eligible Visa cards to verify AI agents and earn OUSD from paid tasks.

In a statement on Sunday, Cuy Sheffield, Head of Visa Crypto Labs, said users can connect the wallet, add a Visa card on file, and use that credential to verify their agent and register it in Visa's Agent Directory. The wallet is built on Tempo using the Machine Payments Protocol.

Users can earn rewards when agents complete various tasks, such as paid surveys, music composition, market research, and gaming, according to the statement. Taskmarket, one of the platforms Visa is integrating with, allows buyers to post tasks and pay agents in OUSD or USDC on Tempo and Base if their submissions are accepted. Its website showed more than 25 open tasks for verified agents on Monday, with rewards ranging from 10 to 50 OUSD.

Sheffield said the product is intended to help users expand their productive capacity, and not replace them entirely.

"Rather than agents replacing individuals, we believe they extend an individual’s productive capacity to turn their thoughts and ideas into tangible insights and outputs that can create value in the global economy," he wrote.

Visa's Trusted Agent Protocol

The launch expands Visa's Trusted Agent Protocol and Agent Directory beyond their earlier applications in e-commerce and business payments, according to the statement.

Visa launched the protocol last October as a tool to help merchants establish whether an AI agent was authorized to transact on behalf of a person or business. Cloudflare, Akamai, and Billtrust were among the first companies to pilot the system.

Sheffield said Visa is extending the same verification tool to agent wallets and task marketplaces, starting with Visa CLI and Taskmarket. Expansion to other platforms is planned for later.