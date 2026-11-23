OCBC, a major bank in Singapore, has launched a pilot with StraitsX for cross-border business-to-business stablecoin payments.

In a statement released Monday, StraitsX wrote that the trial connects stablecoin settlement with participating OCBC clients' existing bank accounts. The setup uses StraitsX's "Dedicated Wallet Address" infrastructure for onchain collection and compliance, while OCBC handles the fiat off-ramp process.

The pilot is designed to explore how businesses can receive cross-border payments through their existing OCBC bank accounts without directly managing the underlying stablecoins, according to the statement. The pair said they will initially test selected cross-border payment flows.

NTT DOCOMO Asia, a Singapore entity of Japanese mobile carrier NTT DOCOMO, is the first customer participating in the trial.

"As new forms of digital money emerge, businesses are looking for ways to harness their benefits without adding complexity to their day-to-day financial operations," Carmen Chan, deputy head of global transaction banking at OCBC, said in the statement. "Our collaboration with StraitsX allows us to explore how stablecoin-based payments can be integrated with established banking services, while keeping the customer experience seamless."

The latest stablecoin effort came after OCBC, StraitsX, and Standard Chartered announced last week a proof-of-concept that explores interoperability between tokenized deposit networks issued by different banks.

StraitsX, which holds a Major Payment Institution license under the Monetary Authority of Singapore, offers a stablecoin-native settlement layer for global finance. It also issues the XSGD and XUSD stablecoins. OCBC, meanwhile, is the second-largest financial services group in Southeast Asia by assets.

Blockchain push

The latest pilot comes as Singapore's financial institutions and crypto players step up efforts to expand the use of tokenized assets. Both OCBC and StraitsX participate in the BLOOM initiative, which the Monetary Authority of Singapore launched in October 2025 to develop use cases for tokenized bank deposits and stablecoins.

The MAS also said last week that it issued S$100 million ($77.5 million) of four-week tokenized MAS Bills on Nov. 6 through its Singapore Dollar Test Network. The bills were settled in wholesale CBDC.

Also last week, DBS Bank and Kinexys by JPMorgan announced an interoperability solution that allows institutions to make 24/7 transfers of tokenized deposits between the U.S. and Singapore.