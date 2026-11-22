President Donald Trump is set to host a dinner on Sunday night for the largest holders of his Official Trump Official Trump (TRUMP) memecoin at Trump National Golf Club in Northern Virginia, outside Washington, according to the event's website. It is the second dinner and the third event overall for top TRUMP holders since the token launched in January 2025.

Fight Fight Fight LLC, the firm that promotes the memecoin, invited the top 185 holders based on their average TRUMP holdings between Sept. 30 and Nov. 16. One holder reached No. 179 after buying just $518 worth of TRUMP in October and November, according to a Washington Post analysis published Wednesday. It took at least $55,000 worth of the token to qualify for the first dinner, the Post found.

The Post's analysis also found more than 5,000 holders who could have qualified by registering but did not, even after organizers extended sign-ups by four days.

The top 29 holders are invited to a VIP reception with Trump and one of the event's celebrity guests, and the top 120 will receive gift bags that include a Trump watch, Trump fragrance, and a commemorative ticket and poster, according to the site. The top four VIP holders will also get 18-karat gold Trump watches, provided they hold at least 1 million TRUMP, a stake worth about $895,000 at Sunday's price.

Boxer Floyd Mayweather, "Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary and NBA champion Tristan Thompson are scheduled to appear, along with mentalist Lior Suchard, according to the site. The site says there will be no private meetings with the president and that no gifts will be accepted.

TRUMP traded at $0.8950 on Sunday, down 98.8% from its all-time high of $73.43 in January 2025, just after the token launched, according to The Block's Official Trump price page. In the two weeks after this dinner was announced, TRUMP's trading volume fell about 35% and its price dropped 9%, according to Kaiko data cited by Bloomberg. Volume rose to between four and eight times its prior levels after each of the first two events were announced, Kaiko found.

Who's attending

Singapore-linked trading platform FastX, which reached the top of the holder leaderboard for the event, said on X on Thursday that it will attend the dinner "as an independent holder" and bring 10 questions chosen by a vote of its community. FastX has said it is not affiliated with Trump or the TRUMP project.

Morten Christensen, founder of crypto giveaways site Airdrop Alert, also plans to attend, the company said on X. Christensen, who attended both earlier events and qualified for the VIP reception, told The Wall Street Journal he bought 75,000 TRUMP at an average price of $1.70 while shorting a roughly equal amount through perpetual futures on Hyperliquid.

By holding the token and betting on its decline in price, Christensen came away with a profit of about $6, he said, due to funding fees. The same approach cost him about $1,200 for the first event and $500 for the second, he told Bloomberg. He used the same approach to win a seat for his sister.

Tron founder Justin Sun, who was the largest TRUMP holder at the May 2025 dinner, is not attending, the Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. Sun sued World Liberty Financial, the Trump family's crypto venture, which operates independently of the memecoin, in April, accusing it of freezing his WLFI tokens. World Liberty has called his claims "entirely meritless."

Past events and scrutiny

Trump hosted the top 220 holders at the same golf club in May 2025, and the promoter held a conference and luncheon for 297 holders at Mar-a-Lago in April. Trump has not posted about the dinner or the memecoin on social media this year, per the Post. The scoring window for the promoter's next contest, a three-day Super Bowl LXI package in Los Angeles for the top 18 holders, opens on Sunday, according to the site.

Eight senators led by Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., asked the White House in a letter last month to publish a list of attendees, saying the event "appears to be a pay-to-play scheme." Democrats, who won control of both chambers of Congress in this month's midterms, have pledged to investigate Trump's crypto ventures.

"The President's attendance at a privately organized event does not make it a White House event or government function," White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told Bloomberg. The White House directed questions about potential conflicts of interest to Fight Fight Fight, which did not respond to Bloomberg's request for comment.

Career staff at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission opened an inquiry into possible fraud involving TRUMP soon after its launch in early 2025, but backed off after concluding the commission would not approve subpoenas, The New York Times reported Friday, citing three former agency officials with direct knowledge of the inquiry who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The officials were concerned about possible insider trading after some early buyers posted large profits, and believed then-acting Chair Caroline Pham would not sign off, according to the Times. The inquiry did not get far enough to determine whether any wrongdoing occurred, and a CFTC spokeswoman declined to comment.

Trump collected at least $636 million in transaction and licensing fees from the memecoin last year, according to his financial disclosures, while nearly a million buyers lost a combined $3.81 billion through the end of June, according to Nansen data cited by The New York Times.