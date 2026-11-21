Cyber, the social-focused Layer 2 network formerly known as CyberConnect, said Saturday that it is investigating "unexpected minting" of its CYBER CyberConnect (CYBER) token on Solana, which was followed by a transfer of CYBER out of its bridge's Ethereum lockbox. South Korean exchanges Upbit and Bithumb suspended CYBER deposits and withdrawals shortly after noon ET, citing a suspected security incident.

In an X post at 1:25 p.m. ET, Cyber said its team is checking which assets and bridge routes are affected. It asked users to hold off on using the CYBER bridge or depositing CYBER to exchanges, and said they don't need to migrate tokens, connect wallets or sign anything.

Upbit's caution notice linked two transactions. In the first, 5,213,000 CYBER was minted on Solana at 11:13 a.m. ET. Two minutes later, the same amount left CyberTokenAdapter, the Ethereum contract that holds CYBER for the token's LayerZero bridge, and went to a wallet that had been funded for the first time less than an hour earlier.

That wallet and a second one sold most of the tokens for ETH over the next hour through KyberSwap and MetaMask Swaps, mostly in clips of 150,000 CYBER at a time. At 12:40 p.m. ET, they sent 575.29 ETH to a fresh address, where it was still sitting as of publication. Another roughly 412,000 CYBER went to three addresses that block explorers haven't labeled.

CYBER fell about 8% to $0.2024 as the tokens were sold, before recovering to about $0.213, according to The Block's Cyber price page as of publication time. Bithumb said CYBER trading would continue during the freeze, and Upbit issued a trading caution rather than halting trading.

Cyber started out as CyberConnect, a social graph protocol that raised a $10 million seed round co-led by Multicoin Capital and Sky9 Capital in 2021. The CYBER token launched through Binance Launchpool in August 2023, and Binance Labs, now known as YZi Labs, later made a follow-on investment in the project. In May 2024, CyberConnect rebranded as Cyber and launched an Ethereum Layer 2 network for social apps built on Optimism's OP Stack, spinning off its Link3 app as a separate brand.

Earlier this month, Cyber said it had bought back about $13 million worth of CYBER over the past year. The Block has reached out to Cyber for further comment.