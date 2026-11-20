Rep. Sean Casten, who could have a top spot in Congress next year, is clamping down on insider trading in prediction markets by incentivizing people to report information anonymously to the Justice Department, amid high-profile incidents involving governmental officials and military personnel.

On Friday, Casten and Rep. Ted Lieu introduced the Policing Insider Trading in Prediction Markets Act, which would create a new program at the Justice Department where whistleblowers can report information anonymously about fraud in prediction markets and could potentially be compensated if the information results in a successful enforcement action.

"Prediction markets have a serious insider trading problem, and the current Administration is engaged in corruption of epic proportions," Casten said in a statement. "By encouraging whistleblowers to come forward and report wrongdoing, we can take an important step in cracking down on insider trading to restore accountability and public confidence in the U.S. rule of law."

The news was earlier reported by Politico.

Over the past year, certain bets on prediction markets have drawn scrutiny from both Republicans and Democrats. On Thursday, the Senate passed the "Death Bets Act," which would ban prediction market contracts tied to death, terrorism, assassination and war.

Insider trading on these platforms has also emerged as an ongoing concern, particularly following reports that an active-duty U.S. Army soldier used confidential information to place bets on Polymarket ahead of the capture of former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Subsequent cases have raised further concerns about government officials exploiting access to nonpublic information for financial gain through prediction markets, including allegations involving the White House's former teleprompter operator.

Political candidates have likewise faced allegations of insider trading on these platforms.

With Democrats now taking control of Congress in January, prediction markets are likely to garner more scrutiny. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who is slated to chair the Senate Banking Committee, has said she would hone in on prediction markets. On the House side, it is not yet clear who will lead the House Financial Services Committee. Rep. Maxine Waters had been expected to take on that role, but has since been challenged by Casten.