The U.S. Senate has passed the "Death Bets Act," which would ban prediction market contracts tied to death, terrorism, assassination, and war.

The S.4035 bill, titled "Discouraging Exploitative Assassination, Tragedy, and Harm Betting in Event Trading Systems Act," cleared the Senate on Thursday and now heads to the House of Representatives.

Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) introduced the bill in March 2026 as primary sponsor, with Sen. John Curtis (R-Utah) as a co-sponsor. The bill would amend the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA) to prohibit listing contracts related to war, death, and similar activities.

"[These contracts] create rampant opportunities for insider trading, and perhaps worst of all, they're offered with no regard for national security and, in far too many cases, even basic morality," Schiff said Thursday.

Schiff added that prediction markets are operating in a "Wild West" and are "desperately in need of regulation and guardrails."

Growing concerns

Under the CEA, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission has the authority to block contracts tied to war, terrorism, or assassination. While the final decision is at the agency's discretion, the lawmakers backing the Death Bets Act argued that such flexibility is no longer sufficient.

Prediction market platforms have also taken steps to remove controversial contracts. Earlier this year, Polymarket took down a market that let users bet on the likelihood of a nuclear weapon detonation due to criticism on social media.

The congressional push adds to the mounting legal pressure prediction market platforms are already facing. More than a dozen states have taken legal or enforcement actions against Kalshi for allegedly violating state gambling laws.

Escalating legal battles

Meanwhile, federal regulators and state authorities remained locked in escalating legal battles over who has the authority to regulate prediction market platforms. The CFTC has maintained that it has jurisdiction over prediction markets under the CEA, while several states have argued that certain event contracts violate state gambling laws.

CFTC Chairman Michael Selig said during a Thursday interview at The Hill and The Block's Capitol Crypto Forum that the agency would work with the Justice Department to defend its jurisdiction in legal disputes.

In recent weeks, the CFTC and the DOJ have filed lawsuits against several states, including Utah, Arkansas, and Louisiana, seeking to block state enforcement against prediction market platforms.

"If it's a legal and lawful derivative, it should be regulated by the market regulator. It's not something that goes to the state," Selig said.