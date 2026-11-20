Strategy Strategy, Inc. (MSTR) Executive Chairman Michael Saylor said "natural, organic" demand for the company's STRC preferred stock at its current 12% dividend rate is likely between $5 billion and $7.5 billion.

"I don't know exactly where the number is, but I’m going to go out on a limb and say that somewhere between $5 billion and $7.5 billion, there is natural organic demand to hold the instrument at 12% dividend," Saylor said during a live investor Q&A on Thursday.

His comments come as Strategy has been actively repurchasing STRC shares at prices below its $100 stated level. President and CEO Phong Le said the company has bought back about $3 billion of the preferred stock at prices between $95 and $99, below the issuance price level.

Saylor described the current environment as a credit-market contraction that began around May. He said the company is responding by reducing the amount of STRC outstanding until it reaches an equilibrium level that the market will support at the existing dividend rate.

"We're going to contract the outstanding STRC because 12% is a fat dividend for an investment-grade instrument,” Saylor said. "As we buy it back, we lengthen the duration, we strip the risk, we improve the credit."

CEO Le also said that the recent buybacks have de-risked the company's balance sheet after credit markets tightened over the past four to five months. Le added that Strategy had previously expanded STRC from an initial $2.5 billion issuance to roughly $8 billion under favorable market conditions.

Like an insurance company

Saylor framed the support for STRC as important for the long-term credibility of the product. He compared it to an insurance company paying claims, arguing that failing to back the security in a weaker market would damage confidence among credit investors over multiple years.

"When the company is swapping either BTC or MSTR for STRC, we're supporting the credit, we're supporting the brand of the company, we're improving the product quality," Saylor said.

The Strategy Chairman also reiterated that the company has at least three years' worth of cash right now, so it will still be able to operate even if the current bitcoin Bitcoin (BTC) downturn continues.

The world's largest digital asset treasury firm owned 850,849 BTC as of Nov. 15, according to its latest disclosure, which amounts to more than 4% of bitcoin's maximum supply cap. Last month, holders of Strategy's STRC, STRF, STRK and STRD preferred shares approved a change allowing dividends to accrue daily, rather than on the previous schedule.

Last week, the company sold approximately $244.7 million in MSTR shares to fund bitcoin purchases and STRC repurchases.