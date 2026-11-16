Bitcoin Bitcoin (BTC) treasury company Strategy Strategy, Inc. (MSTR) purchased another 485 BTC for $33.4 million at an average price of $68,887 per bitcoin last week, according to an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday.

The latest purchases take Strategy's total bitcoin holdings to 850,849 BTC, equivalent to more than 4% of bitcoin's maximum supply cap. The firm's total bitcoin treasury holdings were acquired for a total cost of approximately $64.2 at an average price of $75,452 per bitcoin, according to the filing.

Proceeds from at-the-market sales of its Class A common stock, MSTR, were used to acquire the cryptocurrency. Between Nov. 9 and Nov. 15, Strategy sold 2,087,040 MSTR shares for approximately $244.7 million, with around $18.1 billion worth of MSTR shares remaining available under that ATM program, the firm said.

Strategy also used the proceeds, alongside interest earned on cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, to repurchase 2,282,510 STRC preferred shares during the same period for $228.1 million, as well as $18.9 million from its USD Reserve to cover dividends on its preferred stocks.

As of Nov. 15, the balance of Strategy's USD Reserve and USD Cash holdings were $4.75 billion and $151.2 million, respectively, per the filing.

On Wednesday, MSCI confirmed it was moving to delist Strategy from its USA Index following new eligibility rules it adopted for so-called "non-operating companies." The new rules consider companies' operating assets alongside five financial measures, replacing prior temporary restrictions on firms that held at least half their assets in crypto. Strategy Executive Chairman Michael Saylor previously described the treatment as "discriminatory."

'This dip could use a little orange'

Bitcoin fell around 12.6% last week, continuing a multi-week slide that has seen the foremost cryptocurrency drop from a peak of around $86,000 in early October to below $65,000 over the weekend. Strategy is currently sitting on a $9.6 billion paper loss on it bitcoin holdings as a result.

Amid the weekend plunge, Saylor posted another Strategy bitcoin acquisition tracker chart stating, "This dip could use a little orange," flagging the potential acquisition announcement ahead of time.

Strategy dominates the 197 public companies that have launched some form of bitcoin treasury. Metaplanet, Tether-backed Twenty One, Strive, and Bullish make up the rest of the top five, with 44,000 BTC, 43,514 BTC, 43,153 BTC, and 22,000 BTC, respectively, according to Bitcoin Treasuries data.

MSTR fell 6.5% last week, closing Friday at $111.62, its lowest level since June, according to The Block's Strategy price page.