Solana drops 'mainnet beta' label and adopts protocol version 1.0

The Solana Foundation has retired the network's “mainnet beta” designation and introduced Solana 1.0 as a shared protocol version independent of individual validator client versions.

In a statement on Monday, the foundation said the change recognizes Solana's technical progress and separates its protocol version from the software releases of individual validator clients.

"Solana 1.0 recognizes the progress on network performance, resilience, and developer experience," the foundation wrote. "That progress continues with this simplification of nomenclature."

The foundation said the change does not require any action from users, while SOL Solana (SOL) holdings, transaction histories, and accounts remain unaffected.

Developers and validator operators should continue following individual software release guidance, since assigning a protocol version does not automatically activate every associated network improvement, according to the statement.

Alpenglow and Firedancer milestones

The name change comes as Solana has been upgrading its infrastructure. In October, the network's mainnet activated Alpenglow, a consensus upgrade that targets transaction finality of about 150 milliseconds, down from 12.8 seconds.

Jump Crypto's Firedancer went live on Solana mainnet in December 2025, giving operators an independently developed alternative to Agave. The two are built with separate codebases, release schedules, and version numbers.

Following the name change, both development teams, validators, and infrastructure operators will have a common way to identify changes to Solana, regardless of which client they run, the foundation said.

Last week, the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation announced plans to connect its tokenization service to the network in the second half of 2027.

Formation Securities has also notified the SEC of plans to operate a tokenized securities trading venue on Solana, targeting an early 2027 launch.

Separately, asset manager Schroders launched a tokenized emerging-markets debt fund on Solana through Centrifuge earlier this month. Other notable launches on Solana this year include USDC accounts for U.S. Samsung Galaxy users and integration with Polygon Labs' Open Money Stack.