Upbit parent Dunamu posts $14 million Q3 net loss as revenue falls 61%

Dunamu, the parent company of South Korean crypto exchange Upbit, swung to a net loss in the third quarter as a broad downturn in digital asset markets weighed on trading activity and revenue.

According to its official disclosure, Dunamu posted an operating loss of 3.5 billion won ($2.6 million) and a net loss of 18.6 billion won ($13.8 million) for the third quarter. Both figures represented a shift to losses from operating profit of 235.3 billion won ($174.3 million) and net profit of 239.0 billion won ($177 million) in the same period last year.

It reported consolidated operating revenue of 151.7 billion won ($112.4 million) for the quarter, down 60.7% from 385.9 billion won ($285.9 million) last year.

“The deterioration in sales and profitability is attributed to the contraction in global digital asset market trading, weaker investor sentiment, and operating expense burdens,” the company said in a translated statement. About 96% of Dunamu's revenue comes from the Upbit trading platform.

Ongoing Naver deal

Dunamu's overall performance so far in 2026 also shows a notable decline from the previous year.

For the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2026, consolidated operating revenue totaled 559.8 billion won ($414.7 million), down 52.9% from 1.19 trillion won ($880 million) in the prior-year period.

Operating profit for the nine months was 108.0 billion won ($80 million), down 86.2% from 784.8 billion won ($581.3 million) a year earlier, while net profit was 89.8 billion won ($66.5 million), down 86.3% from 657.8 billion won ($487.3 million).

Meanwhile, Dunamu is currently in the process of a merger-acquisition with South Korean heavyweight Naver Financial via a stock exchange. When closed, Dunamu is set to become a subsidiary of Naver Financial, and the combined entity plans to aim for a public listing — potentially on Nasdaq — within five years.

While the transaction faced delays due to regulatory headwinds, the country's Fair Trade Commission has reportedly started a review of the deal, nearly a year after the companies filed the merger notification, signaling potential progress.