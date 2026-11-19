Brian Quintenz, Kalshi board member and former commissioner of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, said there are far more insider trading cases in the stock market than in prediction markets, where it can be easier to see when someone has affected the outcome of an event they traded on.

"And there are by far more insider trading cases that happen in the stock market than anything that happens in the derivatives markets or in the prediction market space," Quintenz said Thursday at The Hill and The Block's Capitol Crypto Forum. "It's just easier to see because it's very direct."

Quintenz said the possibility of insider trading should not make a market illegal or invalid. He said enforcement after a violation should supplement the work exchanges do to prevent it, and added that there was more work to do.

Who should be allowed to trade?

Dan Berkovitz, vice chair of external and regulatory affairs at Millennium Management and a former CFTC commissioner, said federal and exchange rules already prohibit insider trading. He said exchanges also need rules on who can trade, including employees of organizations involved in a contract and people who can influence its outcome.

"So you need rules against insider trading, you need participation limits, and you need strict anti-manipulation provisions," Berkovitz said.

Berkovitz pointed to mention markets, where the outcome can depend on whether a person says a particular word or phrase. A person who can decide whether to say something can also decide the outcome of the contract, he said. Berkovitz welcomed the CFTC's guidance but said more work is needed on who has insider information or can influence the outcome.

"Who has influence or control of the contract? Who has insider knowledge? Those types of things, I think we can still use further development, but there's initial steps being taken to get there," Berkovitz said.

Christy Goldsmith Romero, senior fellow at the Atlantic Council and a former CFTC commissioner, said exchanges are the first line of defense against insider trading and that the CFTC probably needs to do more. She pointed to the requirement that exchanges certifying their own contracts attest that those contracts are not readily susceptible to manipulation. She added that greater clarity was needed from the CFTC to assist exchanges with that.

Quintenz agreed that more guidance would help. However, he said whether a contract is readily susceptible to manipulation is a judgment call and that the CFTC should explain how it applies the standard rather than leaving exchanges to come up with different standards on their own.

Regulation of sports contracts

The panel also discussed who should regulate sports event contracts. Berkovitz explained that the post-Dodd-Frank final rule continues to prohibit gaming contracts via the CFTC, subject only to future regulatory amendment. The latest interim rule, however, draws a distinction between gambling conducted at a casino and products listed for trading on a federally regulated exchange, Berkovitz said. He added that a legal question remains over whether essentially the same product can be treated as a swap on one platform but not another.

Quintenz said he had submitted a comment letter in his personal capacity, noting that the Supreme Court's 2018 sports betting ruling did not give states exclusive authority. He said federal regulators can oversee exchanges and states can continue regulating casinos and sportsbooks.

Meanwhile, Goldsmith Romero said the Supreme Court would likely take up the matter given the conflicting decisions across the Circuit Courts. "I think it's likely that the prediction markets may end up losing on the sports contracts," she said.

She also said the Securities and Exchange Commission could become more involved as prediction markets offer more contracts related to public companies and their stocks. She added that it would also help if both the SEC and CFTC worked together to provide more clarity.