Rep. French Hill and Sen. Bernie Moreno said Congress missed a chance to pass the Clarity Act while momentum from the GENIUS Act was strong, but offered different assessments of how much regulators can accomplish while market structure legislation remains stalled.

Speaking in separate interviews on Thursday at The Hill and The Block's Capitol Crypto Forum, Hill argued that agency action cannot provide the permanent legal certainty that legislation would. Moreno said regulators could deliver much of the framework themselves, though he acknowledged legislation is the ideal route.

"I’m a little bit more bullish than French," Moreno said. "I think it can accomplish 80% through a very rigorous rulemaking process that can’t be unwound."

The Ohio senator added that the Securities and Exchange Commission and Commodity Futures Trading Commission should use the next two years to establish rules that would make it difficult for a future administration to undo.

"Is that the right way to do it? No," he added. "I think the right way to do it is Congress should pass the Clarity Act."

Hill, the Arkansas Republican who also chairs the House Financial Services Committee, said since the Clarity Act's failure, regulators have mostly followed in the footsteps and goals of market structure proposals. But he added that their authority is limited.

"My argument is it’s not a permanent fix. It is subject to litigation. It does not have the force of law," Hill said.

'Time kills all deals'

Both Hill and Moreno said it was a mistake to advance the GENIUS Act separately from Clarity, which passed the House but stalled out after a failed Senate vote in September.

"I urged the Senate and the administration last summer to have Clarity and GENIUS passed together in the House," Hill said. "And I still stand by that."

Moreno, a former car dealer, gave a sales analogy for the breakdown.

"Time kills all deals," he said, adding that lawmakers failed to capitalize on momentum from the stablecoin legislation.

"The bill started at 300 pages, ended up at 600 pages," Moreno said.

Neither had much hope for passage during the lame-duck session. Asked what was realistically possible to achieve over the coming weeks, Moreno answered: "Zero. Zero."

Hill was slightly more optimistic, saying lawmakers "never give up hope in a lame duck," though "the chances are not high."

A possible reset

Hill said it was a good sign that Rep. Maxine Waters pointed out digital asset market structure as an issue she intended to address if she's elected as committee chair.

Moreno also said bipartisan negotiations were not off the table, while blaming earlier talks for being "tornadoed" in disputes over President Donald Trump and ethics.

He said he would consider restarting negotiations with the House-passed legislation.

"By the time we got to September with the Senate version, it was just very, very, very complicated," Moreno said.

Hill argued that Congress still needs to finish the job: "To have GENIUS but not market structure is a huge mistake."