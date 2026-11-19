1inch (1inch) announced today that Hyperliquid-powered perpetual futures (perps) are now available to users in eligible regions via the 1inch dApp and Wallet.

The DeFi platform said in a press release that by adding perpetual futures, it seeks to strengthen its offerings to make the ecosystem more holistic. Hyperliquid Hyperliquid (HYPE) markets are available to dApp and Wallet users on Android, with plans to roll out the 1inch Wallet app on iOS in the "next couple of weeks," according to a 1inch spokesperson.

The statement said that 1inch provides the interface to the markets run by Hyperliquid, which cover crypto, stocks, commodities, and foreign exchange. Users can fund a perps position with a token they already hold on 1inch, which will be routed to USDC and then deposited into a balance on Hyperliquid.

"Our goal is clear: whatever users want to do in DeFi, they should be able to do it through 1inch, while maintaining full control of their assets," said Sergej Kunz, 1inch co-founder.

One of the Hyperliquid perps contracts available on 1inch is ANT, which tracks the anticipated price of one Anthropic Class A share as the AI frontier lab prepares to go public later on Thursday.

The 1inch dApp and Wallet on Android allows users to place a market order, a limit order, or a time-weighted average price (TWAP) order. They can attach a take-profit or a stop-loss at entry, or add one later. Users can also add to a position, reduce it, or close it.

The two apps differ in default margin settings. The 1inch Wallet sets isolated margin as the default so that only the position's margin is at risk. The dApp, on the other hand, sets cross-margin as the default, so the balance on Hyperliquid can back open positions.

Since its launch, major DeFi platforms — including Uniswap, Morpho, and Curve — have integrated Hyperliquid's perps market. Kraken parent Payward is also set to be the first CFTC-regulated deployer of Hyperliquid's HIP-3 markets.

According to a recent report from Hyperliquid Research Collective, the derivatives market platform closed out the third quarter with a record $16.8 billion in open derivatives positions, surpassing centralized exchanges such as Bybit, Kraken and OKX in open interest.