Crypto hardware wallet maker Ledger has expanded its investigation into a physical supply-chain tampering campaign to Germany and the United Arab Emirates after identifying suspicious devices in Berlin and receiving loss reports in Dubai.

In a Wednesday update, the company said newly emerged cases were "the same incident" as ones involving tampered devices in Southeast Asia. It explained that it has confirmed the same kind of physical modification designed to capture the recovery phrase during setup.

"There is no flaw in Ledger's secure chip or operating system, and no confirmed case involving a device bought on ledger.com," Ledger stated in its update.

Ledger noted that it has progressed its investigation into reports of "a few tampered units" localized to Berlin, and urged anyone who purchased a device in the city from January to reach out to its support team.

In the UAE, the team has received reports of two tampered units in Dubai, and is investigating how they entered circulation. The company has also identified one case involving a newer model, the Ledger Nano Gen5, which was impacted in Southeast Asia.

Two X users, Rewinskyx and newbabylonorder, claimed to have lost a combined $604,000 in crypto from devices purchased at an authorized reseller in Dubai. The former reported losing about 1,300 SOL Solana (SOL), while the latter said 507,000 USDT Tether (USDT) was drained.

On Wednesday, Bitquery reported that roughly $1.68 million was stolen from 16 wallets in Dubai and Berlin, following the blockchain analytics firm's claim last month that the campaign drained about $102 million from 335 wallets in Southeast Asia.

Ledger has not officially confirmed the amount of losses from the supply chain tampering. The Block has reached out to Ledger for comment.

Origin

The expanded probe follows an investigation that began last month in Southeast Asia, where Ledger users reported unauthorized cryptocurrency drains. It was later identified that customers of authorized reseller CryptoBilis were targeted.

In a previous disclosure, Ledger stated that threat actors acquired genuine devices, installed additional custom-built hardware components to transmit recovery phrases externally, and reintroduced the units into reseller channels.

"As we continue our investigation, we expect it is possible that additional devices will be found, and we are working with partners and authorities to find affected devices as quickly as possible," Ledger said in the latest update. "This continues to be a small number of devices overall, and we do expect more to be discovered in our investigation and via social media."