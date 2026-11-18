A bipartisan group of senators is pressing Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to grant a safe harbor for stablecoin issuers operating under state regulatory frameworks, saying without it, state regulators would not be on equal footing with federal regulators.

In a letter to Bessent, Sens. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., Angela Alsobrooks, D-Md., Pete Ricketts, R-Neb., Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., and Mark Warner, D-Va., voiced their concerns about that disparity as federal agencies work on implementing a law called the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins, or GENIUS, which created a federal regulatory framework for stablecoins.

The law allows stablecoin issuers with $10 billion or less to be regulated by states as long as that state's rules are "substantially similar" to what the federal government has in place. The law includes language about a January 2028 deadline where states must submit certifications that they are similar to federal standards. Treasury should also create a safe harbor for state issuers during that transition before the deadline, the lawmakers said, pointing to language in place that allows issuers that are awaiting the federal government's sign-off to get a safe harbor.

"Treasury’s current proposal would offer stablecoin issuers with pending applications to federal regulators a safe harbor as the GENIUS Act requirements come into effect, if such a regulator grants a waiver, without a corresponding protection for state issuers," the lawmakers said.

Some states, like New York and Wyoming, have comprehensively developed rules for digital assets and stablecoins over the years. Those states and others would be considered "substantially similar" to the federal law, they said.

"For Treasury to finalize this proposal in a way that reflects Congressional intent, it must allow issuers to choose from state or federal charters, as contemplated by the GENIUS Act, without the risk of business disruption or uncertainty," the lawmakers added.

Sens. Lummis, Cramer, Alsobrooks and Gillibrand previously wrote to Bessent in June asking for the Treasury Department to preserve states' ability to regulate stablecoins and to set a definitive timeline for stablecoin issuers to be issued by states, creating uncertainty, they said at the time.

Federal agencies are still working to implement the GENIUS Act, with the Treasury's Office of the Comptroller of the Currency the first out of the gate with its final rule set to go into effect in January.