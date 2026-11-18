Crypto exchange Bullish reported a 35% jump in third-quarter adjusted net income on Wednesday. This was largely driven by growth in subscriptions and services, offsetting a weak crypto market.

The company's board also authorized up to $300 million in share repurchases.

Bullish shares Bullish (BLSH) rose roughly 10% to $21.15 on Wednesday morning, leaving the stock down more than 46% year to date.

"We believe our shares are undervalued at current prices," CEO Tom Farley said on the earnings call. Bullish said it plans to file additional financial disclosures with the Securities and Exchange Commission the week of Nov. 30 before it starts any repurchases.

Adjusted net income rose to $18.7 million from $13.8 million a year earlier. Adjusted revenue ticked 10% higher to $84.4 million on the back of a 13% growth in subscriptions and services to $56.3 million and adjusted transaction revenue increasing 5% to $28 million.

Digital asset sales, meanwhile, fell 23% to $32.1 billion.

Reported net income climbed to $576.3 million from $18.5 million a year earlier, helped by a $598.4 million net gain from changes in the fair value of its digital assets.

Farley called the crypto market since Bullish's IPO "a bit of a disaster" and said the company's U.S. growth had been "more muted than I would have expected." He specifically pointed to bitcoin's Bitcoin (BTC) decline and the failure to pass the Clarity Act.

Bullish lowered the top end of its full-year forecast for subscriptions, services, and other revenue to $225 million from $235 million.

Farley added that Bullish began recording revenue from stock tokenization customers in the fourth quarter. Its planned acquisition of transfer agent Equiniti, which Bullish expects to close in January, would give it a way to offer tokenized shares of roughly 3,000 public companies.

"The largest unknown for me is the pace of adoption of tokenization technology and when exactly growth will meaningfully accelerate," Farley said.