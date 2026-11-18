Crypto derivatives protocol Variational has raised $110 million in a Series B round at a $1.5 billion valuation led by Bain Capital Crypto, with participation from Dragonfly, HSG, Peak XV, and others. The company plans to use the funding to expand its market offerings, raise open interest limits, and advance its push toward around-the-clock trading.

The Cayman Islands-based protocol offers blockchain-based derivatives tied to cryptocurrencies and traditional assets, routing trades between onchain venues and centralized liquidity providers as it seeks to compete with platforms including Hyperliquid and traditional brokerages.

Its trading platform, Omni, has processed more than $475 billion in volume and accumulated over $1.3 billion in open interest since launching in early 2025, with traditional markets now accounting for more than half of daily trading volume.

"Earlier this year, we said that the only way to bring quality execution for traditional markets on-chain is to aggregate liquidity from where it already exists," CEO Lucas Schuermann said in a release. "Swaps are proving that thesis... The demand for swaps is clear, and this new capital lets us keep supplying it."

Variational generated $75 million in net annualized revenue from August to November, according to company data cited by Bloomberg, and recently introduced swaps, a product not currently offered by competitors Hyperliquid and Lighter.

Schuermann told Bloomberg his longer-term targets include traditional brokerages such as Robinhood and Interactive Brokers, while acknowledging that Variational competes with Hyperliquid.

"I think there's a place for both of us in the ecosystem, especially because again, we're building just a very different type of product for TradFi," he said.

Variational raised $10.3 million in seed funding back in October 2024, and an additional $50 million earlier this year in a Series A led by Dragonfly.