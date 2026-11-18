Bitcoin Bitcoin (BTC) fell 14% over the past week following six straight weekly losses, a streak analysts at research and brokerage firm K33 said has only been witnessed twice before, between Jan. 26 and March 1, 2026, and from April 3 to May 29, 2022.

"BTC is now deeply oversold, with daily RSI reaching 19.95 on Saturday and remaining below 25 since Friday. Furthermore, BTC has fallen below its 200-week moving average after recording its worst weekly return since June 7," K33 Head of Research Vetle Lunde noted in a new report.

At one point during the selloff, bitcoin was about 8.5% below its 200-week moving average, a deeper deviation than the 7.3% recorded at June's $58,500 lows, he noted, adding that 51.5% of circulating bitcoin is now held at a loss.

"Any entry below $70K is a gift from the market," Lunde said. "Together, these signals suggest BTC is trading in deep value territory, offering an attractive buying opportunity for medium- to long-term investors. Such conditions have typically been associated with market bottoms."

Meanwhile, in the options market, demand for downside protection pushed the one-month 25-delta skew above 20 for the first time since July, according to K33. "Similar levels have historically coincided with selling exhaustion near local bottoms," Lunde wrote. However, he said previous recoveries from similar levels had involved "prolonged consolidation," suggesting a choppy recovery rather than an immediate rebound.

Bitcoin is currently trading for around $64,000 on Wednesday, down 1.1% over the past 24 hours, after setting a record 13 consecutive days of lower daily highs on Tuesday, according to Lunde.

Bitcoin bids near $60,000

Bitcoin touched $62,000 on Sunday, with investors realizing losses on a scale last seen near the lows of 2022 and early 2023, according to analysts at Glassnode. Short-term holders added about 66,000 BTC to their holdings in the $62,000 to $66,000 range during the two days of heaviest selling, Glassnode said.

Bitcoin traded at a premium to the global price on Coinbase near Sunday's low after spending most of the previous few weeks at a discount. Glassnode said a consistent premium would be a sign of sustained U.S. buying, though the discount had returned by Tuesday. On Binance, the largest concentration of buy orders at a single price since August sits near $60,000, though traders can pull those orders before they get filled.

Glassnode said a daily close below $62,000 would put the August buyers at a loss, with a large cluster of long liquidations beneath, opening the path to revisiting the June low near $58,500 and the Realized Price, the average price at which circulating bitcoin last moved onchain, at $53,700.

Meanwhile, in a note to clients on Tuesday, Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan traced the selloff to a sharp shift in Fed rate expectations. After the Nov. 10 report showed U.S. consumer prices rose a hotter-than-expected 0.4% in October, traders went from pricing in a 66% chance of a 25bps hike in December to treating it as a certainty, Hougan said, adding that thin weekend trading made the drop worse as roughly $2 billion in leveraged positions were liquidated.

Hougan also noted that the Crypto Fear and Greed Index, a gauge of crypto market sentiment, fell to 12 over the weekend, below its reading at bitcoin's June low.

"That’s good news, in a way. Because when you know why markets are falling, you can check whether the cause has played out. And in this case, I think it has," Hougan said. "Markets have now priced in aggressive rate hikes, and a lot of leverage has been flushed out."