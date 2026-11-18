TD Cowen on Wednesday maintained its Buy rating on Ethereum Ethereum (ETH) treasury company Sharplink SharpLink Inc. (SBET) and kept its price target at $13.

Senior Analyst Lance Vitanza said the firm is taking a more conservative view of ether’s price path after observing a sharp drop in ETH burn per transaction, even as network activity continues to grow.

TD Cowen now assumes ether ends the fourth quarter of 2026 at approximately $2,413, down 10% quarter-over-quarter from the third quarter, with a flatter appreciation trajectory thereafter.

“Ethereum activity remains robust, but more transactions are producing materially less ETH burn, prompting a more conservative price outlook," Vitanza wrote. "The flatter appreciation profile is deliberate. We remain constructive on Ethereum adoption but now place greater emphasis on declining ETH burn per transaction."

Active treasury management

At the same time, he noted that Sharplink’s shift toward more active treasury management could generate incremental ether-denominated returns.

Sharplink's holdings rose from 892,708 ETH by the end of the third quarter to 896,003 ETH as of Nov. 16, with the recent increase coming primarily from staking rewards and related yield rather than new purchases. Cumulative staking rewards reached 31,820 ETH.

The treasury firm's management has also deployed capital into liquid staking via a $200 million allocation to Lido and into the Galaxy Sharplink Onchain Yield Fund.

"We view these initiatives as potentially important sources of incremental ETH-denominated return and an increasingly differentiated part of the Sharplink story," the note said. "For now, however, we largely leave that potential upside unmodeled."

In the case of a favorable ether price environment, the TD Cowen analyst said he expects Sharplink to "substantially outperform" spot ether exchange-traded products by increasing its holdings of ether per fully-diluted share. If ether price remains depressed, Vitanza said the company's staking yield should be more than enough to fully cover operating costs.

Sharplink reported third-quarter net income of $751.4 million, or $3.45 per diluted share, compared with $104.3 million a year earlier, driven largely by $676.7 million in unrealized gains on its ether holdings. Revenue rose 24% year over year to $13.5 million, almost entirely from staking income of $13.1 million.

Its CEO Joseph Chalom said the company is focused on “maximizing the productivity of our ETH holdings” while maintaining disciplined capital allocation.

"Our relentless focus translates into tangible financial results, highlighted by double-digit revenue growth, improved operating leverage and a material increase in net income," Chalom added.