DBS and Circle Circle Internet Group, Inc. (CRCL) are giving eligible institutional clients in Asia direct access to direct USDC minting and redemption through the bank, with settlement between dollars and the stablecoin available around the clock.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Singapore-based bank said the service will help institutions reduce their reliance on secondary market liquidity and extend settlement outside banking hours and cutoff times.

The service targets treasury, settlement, and liquidity management as institutions increase their use of tokenized money, it added.

"We believe the future of financial services will be multi-modal and multi-instrumental, with different forms of tokenized money serving different needs," said Evy Theunis, head of digital assets at DBS Bank's Institutional Banking Group. "By supporting USDC, alongside other trusted tokenised money instruments, we are providing institutions greater choice in how they move and manage value, based on what best serves their needs."

The DBS-Circle partnership also builds on their participation in Project BLOOM, a Monetary Authority of Singapore initiative testing interoperability between forms of tokenized money and financial networks.

USDC

Circle's USDC averaged $73.3 billion in circulation during the third quarter, up 8% from a year earlier, according to the company's latest financial results. Onchain transaction volume reached $13.9 trillion, up 49% year over year, though the stablecoin's market share slipped to 27%.

According to The Block's data, USDC is the world's second-largest stablecoin after Tether's USDT, with a supply of $69.3 billion as of Wednesday, down from $75.3 billion at the beginning of the year. USDT's supply has also decreased to $183 billion from about $187 billion over the same period.

The European Banking Authority classified USDC as the first "significant" e-money token under MiCA, with direct oversight of its reserves, liquidity and redemption plans from Nov. 12.

Circle has also expanded the stablecoin's commercial reach this year. Binance bought $100 million of Circle shares in September under a five-year USDC promotion arrangement and the company also signed a Chelsea FC sponsorship deal in August.

On Tuesday, the World Bank Group said it was working with Circle and Citi to test regulated dollar stablecoins for fund disbursements, initially using an intermediated and interoperable model.