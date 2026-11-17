The World Bank Group (WBG) said it is exploring the use of regulated USD stablecoins with Citi and Circle to speed up and cut the cost of fund disbursements.

In a statement released Tuesday, the international organization said that it plans to test blockchain-based payment rails alongside traditional correspondent banking to improve existing WBG funds disbursement arrangements.

"Central to this initiative will be Citi's existing connections to established banking rails and Circle's stablecoin payments infrastructure to mint and settle funds in USDC," the group said.

The initiative is set to build on WBG's existing FundsChain platform, which tracks flows across more than 350 projects in 96 countries. The project plans to initially focus on an intermediated and interoperable stablecoin-based payment model, with participation from borrower countries.

"This initiative is about exploring ways to make the financial plumbing of development work better for the people who need it most," WBG President Ajay Banga said in the statement. "Enabling money to move faster and at lower cost means real development impact – a health clinic gets built on time, a farmer gets paid before the harvest season ends, and a government can be more responsive to pressing needs."

Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire said it is building an internet-native financial system, and "development finance is one of its most important applications."

"Money that moves at the speed of the internet shouldn't be reserved for the world's biggest banks and corporations; it should reach the people and places that need it most, with full visibility into where every dollar goes," Allaire added.

The World Bank Group is a multilateral development institution owned by 189 member countries. It comprises five organizations that work to reduce poverty and support sustainable growth in developing economies.

In the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026, the group delivered $123.5 billion in loans, grants, equity investments, and guarantees to partner countries and private businesses, according to its latest annual report. This includes $35.8 billion in Sub-Saharan Africa, $25.1 billion in Latin America and the Caribbean, and $24.6 billion in Europe and Central Asia.