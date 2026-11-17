Jito Labs co-founder and CEO Lucas Bruder says crypto developers need to pump the brakes on building to focus on security as attackers use AI tools to find weaknesses in their defenses.

Speaking to The Block on Tuesday at the Solana Breakpoint conference in London, Bruder said the next two years are going to be pivotal for teams to fix unresolved issues in their software, which he referred to as "technical debt."

"I’m a fan of moving fast, but now I think the next two years are gonna be super critical to slow down a little bit, fix your tech debt, go back and solve it," he said.

Bruder noted that Jito has been working on bolstering its security operation for the past year and a half. The company hired a security lead from Galaxy, added another security employee six months ago, and is now looking to hire two more.

"It's very intense out there," he said. "We've seen that the people that are doing this are very patient and very motivated. And so you just have to be very careful at a lot of layers of security."

For crypto companies in particular, this could mean improving how they manage multi-sig wallets, deploy software, and tighten hiring procedures.

"It's really a process that you need in your company," Bruder said. "So it’s not an afterthought, it’s like you have to bake it into the way that you work."

The duality of AI

AI is also now being put to use on both sides of the security war. Asked about using AI to review code for vulnerabilities, Bruder said Jito has been doing similar work internally.

"On one hand, like they are using LLMs to attack you and on the other side, you can use the same LLM to help defend yourself," he said.

"You really just have to be proactive," Bruder added. "Don’t wait, just get ahead of it."