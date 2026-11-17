Crypto trading app Fomo has paid out $30 million in creator rewards to date to users who share their trading ideas.

Speaking with The Block on Tuesday at the Solana Breakpoint conference in London, Fomo co-founder Se Yong Park said the payouts have averaged roughly $10 million a month since the program launched.

"It's a lion’s share of our revenue, and we think it’s important to continue to go back and invest in the creators who are making the platform great," he said.

The program rewards users for sharing their investment hypotheses while holding the tokens they're discussing.

"You have to be holding it to earn the Creator Awards," Park said. "You write a thesis, which is very, very important as a word, because you want to actually articulate why are you buying it? What is the reasoning?"

In a separate announcement on Tuesday, the company said it had approximately 3.6 million registered users and 1.5 million monthly active users. Cumulative trading volume has grown to more than $32 billion since the app launched in May 2025.

Memecoins are still the platform's bread and butter. Park put their share of trading activity at between 60%-70%, though he didn't specify the exact metric. Park also pointed to growing interest in tokenized stocks and other assets on the platform.

"We’re starting to see more and more diversification pretty much every week," he said.

Fomo was founded by three dYdX veterans and raised $75 million in a June Series B led by Index Ventures at a $550 million valuation. The platform has raised roughly $94 million to date.