Solana Solana (SOL) Foundation President Lily Liu said the January 2025 launch of the TRUMP memecoin and the October 2025 crypto liquidation wave served as live stress tests for the network’s financial infrastructure ahead of its institutional momentum.

Speaking to The Block's Gareth Jenkinson at Solana Breakpoint in London, Liu described the token's launch as the decade's biggest trading event, arguing that the network's decentralized infrastructure handled the activity even as centralized financial platforms struggled to keep pace.

She said trading began on a Friday evening and continued through a weekend when traditional markets were closed, with Solana's validators, wallets, liquidity pools, and transaction routers processing activity independently.

“You can't stage a test like that of infrastructure,” Liu said. "To be literally pounced upon on a Friday evening and for all of that to go perfectly seamlessly.”

Liu acknowledged that investors have different views about memecoins as an asset class but argued that their trading activity should also be considered separately from the infrastructure processing it.

"You're not going to test that infrastructure with Apple stock, you're just not going to," she said.

She also pointed to the challenge of supporting potentially thousands of new assets, with unpredictable trading activity around the clock.

10/10 liquidation

Liu also recapped another major test she said Solana faced during the Oct. 10, 2025, crypto market selloff, when approximately $20 billion in positions were liquidated across the market within two hours. The network briefly reached 60,000 transactions per second during the episode without experiencing any downtime.

"Last year when there was the 10/10 event — that was a big stress, it was a very stressful event for everywhere in blockchain," she said. "But then if you looked at how Solana handled it, nothing went down."

Liu said infrastructure could only be properly tested when markets were live, with trading activity unfolding at a scale no one could reliably predict.

Liu's comments come as traditional finance institutions are advancing their onchain initiatives, with major names taking them to Solana.

Last week, the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation announced plans to bring tokenized versions of eligible securities to the network in the second half of 2027. The DTCC’s tokenization service launched on Oct. 28 on Canton Network and its private Besu network.

Schroders also deployed its first tokenized fund on the network in November, and Formation Securities has notified the SEC of its plan to operate a tokenized securities venue on Solana, targeting an early 2027 launch.