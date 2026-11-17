Avenia, a Brazilian stablecoin infrastructure firm, has raised $25 million in a Series A extension round as it plans to launch new products and looks for acquisitions.

Lightspeed Faction led the round, with participation from Flourish Ventures, Quona, Big Bets, Headline, and others, including existing investors. This was an equity funding round, Avenia co-founder and COO Leandro Noel told The Block. Avenia was not actively raising money, he said. Its earlier round was oversubscribed, and investors who missed it stayed in contact and later returned with offers as the company grew.

"The terms made a lot of sense, so we opened an extension of $25 million," Noel said.

The extension follows a $17 million round announced in February, bringing funding this year to $42 million. Including its pre-seed and seed rounds, Avenia has raised $44.6 million since its founding in 2023, Noel said.

He declined to disclose the valuation, but said it was "a very significant step-up from our previous round."

New product and acquisition plans

Founded as BRLA Digital and based in São Paulo, Avenia lets businesses receive, convert, hold, and send funds between local currencies and stablecoins through an API or dashboard. It also issues BRLA, a stablecoin backed by the Brazilian real. The company reports 7 billion reais (about $1.2 billion) in monthly transaction volume for BRLA.

Most of Avenia's clients are in Brazil, but the company supports payouts to more than 100 countries, Noel said. It uses payment systems including SWIFT, ACH, wire transfers, and SEPA internationally, and Pix, TED, and boleto in Brazil.

Its clients include companies managing international treasury operations; investment advisers, brokerages, securities distributors, wealth managers and family offices; and banks and financial institutions seeking technology to offer virtual asset services, Noel said.

Products under development include merchant acquiring, a product offering returns on Brazilian real balances, and a Visa card program. Merchant acquiring is due to launch this year. The yield product will start with four existing clients, while the card is in the final design approval stage with Visa, Noel said.

"They're all at an advanced stage," he noted. "There's more on the way, but we'd rather share it as each one goes live."

Licenses are part of the acquisition plan

Avenia is allowed to operate as a virtual asset service provider while its application is under review under Brazil's central bank Resolution 520, Noel said. Its final license is still pending.

New products require regulatory approval, making licenses part of Avenia's acquisition plans, Noel said. It is looking at payment institutions, including electronic money issuers, as well as brokerages, securities distributors known as DTVMs, and possibly banks. Companies licensed elsewhere in Latin America or the U.S. could also be targets, he added.

"The idea is complementarity, not competition: to verticalize Avenia and expand the products we can offer," he said.

Avenia currently has 43 employees, almost three times its headcount at the start of the year, and expects to reach 50 by year-end, Noel said.

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