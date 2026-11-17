Grvt, a hybrid exchange that runs on its own ZKsync-based Ethereum Layer 2, has launched perpetual contracts tied to real-world assets that link funding rates to market makers’ financing costs in traditional markets.

Dubbed Stable Funding Perps, the product initially covers seven commodity markets, with funding settled in USDC once each weekday at market close, according to a statement shared with The Block.

Rates vary for long and short positions and adjust for holidays and weekend financing, the platform said, adding that traders can pay or receive funding depending on prevailing rates.

Grvt GRVT Token (GRVT) said the contracts use a request-for-quote model where market makers provide live buy and sell quotes while managing their hedges through traditional financial markets. The platform charges no trading fee, while execution costs are added to quoted prices.

The initial rollout carries larger minimum trade sizes, although there are plans to enable 24/7 availability and support smaller minimums over time, per the statement. Most contracts trade about 23 hours a day, five days a week, following the CME Globex calendar and market holidays to align with underlying reference pricing.

"We don't believe every onchain market needs to recreate liquidity that already exists elsewhere," Grvt CEO Hong Yea said in the statement. "If market makers can hedge more efficiently in established markets, they can pass those efficiencies on through better pricing and deeper liquidity."

Broader RWA expansion

Grvt raised $19 million in Series A funding in September 2025 as it expanded its platform into areas including options and real-world assets.

In August, the platform also announced a plan to build a $100 million position in Ondo Finance's USDY, a tokenized secured note backed primarily by short-term U.S. Treasurys.

Standard Chartered said Monday that the RWA market, currently about $45 billion, could reach $2 trillion by the end of 2028, with longer-dated government bonds providing another potential source of growth.

Grvt plans to expand SFPs into equities and other RWA markets, with an eventual target of more than 100 markets, according to the statement.