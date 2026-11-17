Tether Capital announced a $15 million strategic investment in Nomad, a Brazilian fintech company with offerings focused on U.S. dollar accounts, international payments, and access to global investments.

Tether said the investment could make international payments easier for Brazilian consumers and that the companies could explore adding USDT, its dollar-pegged stablecoin, and Tether Gold Tether Gold (XAUT), its gold-backed token, to Nomad’s platform.

Tether's El Salvador-based investment arm explained that Brazilian investors face complex banking processes, high conversion costs, and limited investment options in accessing financial services in the U.S. dollar. It also mentioned that Brazil has become a "significant market" for stablecoin adoption, with stablecoins accounting for roughly 80% of the country's reported crypto trading volume last year.

"By connecting stablecoin technology with established financial services, we can help expand access to more efficient payments, savings, and investment opportunities," Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino said in a press release.

LATAM investment

This is not Tether's first investment in Brazil. In July this year, the firm invested $20 million in Brazilian crypto platform Mercado Bitcoin to support its expansion into tokenization, payments, lending, and capital markets. It was part of a strategic financing round to accelerate onchain financial infrastructure across Latin America.

Later in the same month, Tether invested another $20 million in Argentine neobank Ualá, as part of a $197 million funding round that valued the fintech at $3.2 billion on a post-money basis. Ualá, a digital financial platform with more than 11 million customers across Latin America, said it would use the capital to strengthen the company’s investment in technology and expand its financial products across the region.

USDT is currently the world's largest stablecoin and the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, with more than $175 billion in supply. XAUT, on the other hand, holds a market cap of around $3.11 billion, according to The Block's prices page.

Last week, Tether announced that KPMG U.S. completed an independent audit of XAUT issuer TG Commodities, after previously issuing a clean opinion on the 2025 financial statements of USDT issuer Tether International.