The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has approved applications from Backpack and tZERO to establish regulated derivatives exchanges and clearinghouses that use blockchain technology to execute and settle transactions.

On Monday, CFTC Chair Michael Selig highlighted the approval of a blockchain-based derivatives exchange and clearinghouse, which appears to correspond to Backpack's newly announced U.S. regulatory approvals.

"These approvals mark an important milestone in the evolution of American financial markets and demonstrate that there is a regulated pathway for a new generation of market infrastructure built using blockchain technology," Selig said.

Financial tech company tZERO received its exchange approval last week, following its earlier approval from the agency to operate a derivatives clearing organization, which it says will allow the firm to "support derivatives trading and clearing through its own regulated entities."

"The approvals establish a unique new derivatives market infrastructure vertical within tZERO's growing Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) business, enabling the company to develop exchange and clearing services for financial institutions and other market participants," tZERO said.

Backpack announced its approval from the CFTC on Monday. In a statement, Backpack US President Mark Wetjen called the approvals a "really big deal."

"This is an achievement that demonstrates that the highest standards of regulatory compliance and blockchain innovation can go hand in hand," Wetjen said.

Over the past year, the CFTC under Selig has taken significant steps for crypto regulation, including working with the Securities and Exchange Commission to clarify which digital assets are securities or commodities, creating an innovation task force and supporting 24/7 trading and bitcoin perpetuals.

Selig, who currently serves as the CFTC's sole sitting commissioner, could soon have fellow commissioners. Last week, President Donald Trump tapped Nathan Anonick and Matthew Rowland to be commissioners at the CFTC. The Senate Agriculture Committee will hold its nomination hearing for the bipartisan pair on Tuesday, after which their nominations could head to a full Senate confirmation vote.