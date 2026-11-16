A Manhattan federal judge acquitted MIT-educated brothers Anton and James Peraire-Bueno of wire fraud and related charges over a $25 million Ethereum maximal extractable value (MEV) exploit, finding that their trading strategy did not constitute criminal fraud under the statutes cited by prosecutors.

The brothers used bait transactions to manipulate other traders' sandwich bots before intercepting their trades, but the judge said the transactions were not conducted on a regulated market where the alleged conduct would be prohibited.

U.S. District Judge Jessica Clarke said the question was not whether the brothers' trading strategy was improper or unethical, but whether it constituted wire fraud. Prosecutors failed to show that the brothers made material misrepresentations in executing the scheme, the ruling said, granting their motion for acquittal.

Back in April 2023, a group of MEV bots lost over $25 million in seconds during a sophisticated attack on the Ethereum blockchain. The attacker replaced the normal MEV transactions of the bots with malicious ones, causing them to lose money.

In May 2024, the Peraire-Bueno brothers were arrested after prosecutors said they exploited the Ethereum blockchain. The case involved maximal extractable value, which is the maximum amount of value that can be extracted from a given DeFi protocol or smart contract by a user or group of users.

A mistrial was declared in November 2025 after the jury deadlocked in Manhattan federal court. Coin Center executive director Peter Van Valkenburgh told The Block that the case was a "massive overstep."

"A mistrial is not at all surprising to me because, gosh, if I wasn't a crypto person and I was on that jury, I would just be incredibly confused," Van Valkenburgh said at the time.