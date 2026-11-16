Cypherpunk Technologies, the Zcash treasury company founded by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, got back to buying ZEC amid its recent pullback while its mining business recorded its first quarterly profit.

Nasdaq-listed Cypherpunk (CYPH) reported $2.6 million in operating income for the third quarter, following the August launch of its Zcash mining fleet. Net income totaled $306 million, entirely driven by $330.8 million in unrealized gains on its ZEC holdings.

"With the pullback in Zcash, we resumed our open market purchase strategy," CEO Dug Onsi said on Monday's earnings call.

Since quarter-end, Cypherpunk bought another 3,775 ZEC for about $3.5 million at an average price of $920.40. Tacking on October's mining production, its treasury reached more than 341,858 ZEC, which is just over 2% of the entire circulating supply. Cypherpunk aims to hold at least 5% of Zcash's circulating supply, much like the 5% ether supply ownership target set by the Tom Lee-chaired Bitmine.

ZEC was down a further 2% to $887 on Monday, extending its decline over the past month to roughly 22%. In late September, ZEC hit a new all-time high of $1,650.

Cypherpunk's ZEC mining business

Cypherpunk mined 8,967 ZEC during the first 44 days of operations, pulling in nearly $10 million in revenue. Hosting costs averaged out to about $104 per token, and all the ZEC it mined were routed into its treasury.

The company also raised $56.5 million through its at-the-market stock offering program in the third quarter. The funds went towards mining equipment and more ZEC purchases.

A portion also covered operating expenses "so we don't have to sell the Zcash that we mined," Onsi said.

CIO Will McEvoy said that mining changes how investors should value the company and that whether its shares trade above or below the value of its crypto holdings — a metric commonly known as mNav — "doesn't make a ton of sense nowadays."

"I think analysts should be sort of looking at the business from a sum-of-the-parts perspective," he said, pointing to its ZEC treasury and mining revenue and earnings.