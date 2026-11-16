Privacy on Solana is 'non-negotiable' for institutional adoption, Mert Mumtaz says

Privacy features are a must for bringing institutional finance onto Solana, according to Mert Mumtaz, co-founder and CEO of Helius.

"Institutions will not come onchain unless they have privacy and compliance guarantees," Mumtaz told The Block on Monday at Solana Breakpoint in London.

Mumtaz, whose company builds Solana infrastructure, said confidential lending was a big example. Financial institutions need to be able to transact without exposing private information, and moving onchain shouldn't mean accepting an inferior product, he added.

"It's non-negotiable," he said.

He compared it to the internet's shift from HTTP to HTTPS, which added stronger protections for sensitive information to help scale online commerce. Blockchain privacy should follow a similar path, he argued.

"Crypto without privacy is not crypto," Mumtaz said. This also extends to Zcash, which Mumtaz sees as a store of value that complements bitcoin.

"If you derive a store of value from first principles, Zcash looks very close to the ideal solution," he said.

Despite acknowledging bitcoin's longer history and wider distribution, he sees competition between the two benefiting users.

"I think it’s good for Bitcoin that Zcash is now getting traction," he said, adding that it could put pressure on bitcoin to improve.

Mumtaz was also optimistic about crypto infrastructure security amid a wave of hacks and exploits, including the worst in history — a $6.4 billion theft from crypto exchange Binance last month. He said these attacks expose weaknesses that developers can repair.

"Within a year, I think crypto will actually be much more secure than the alternative," he said. "I recognize it’ll be painful a little bit, but fundamentally speaking, this is what we’re prepared for."