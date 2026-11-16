DeFi Development Corp. adds 9,482 SOL as CHAD dividend streak hits 31 days

DeFi Development Corp. (DFDV) added 9,482 SOL and SOL equivalents over the past week, bringing its total Solana treasury to approximately 2.62 million tokens and marking its tenth consecutive week of growth.

The company also said its CHAD preferred stock has paid dividends for 31 consecutive business days, with a current variable annualized dividend rate of 14%, or $1.40 per share. The Nasdaq-listed firm raised its dividend rate from 13% to 14% following Solana's scheduled Alpenglow upgrade on Oct. 21.

"The Company's two publicly traded securities serve different investor objectives: DFDV common stock aims to provide amplified exposure to SOL, while CHAD offers income-oriented investors a preferred security with daily cash distributions when declared," the firm said in a press release.

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DeFi Development recently reported strong third-quarter results, with NAV per share more than quadrupling.

Last week, the Solana treasury company promoted John Han to chief operating officer, and he will continue serving as chief financial officer. He will oversee day-to-day operations, organizational execution, and cross-functional coordination, while retaining responsibility for financial strategy, capital markets activities and financial reporting.

Of note, earlier Monday, Solana dropped the "mainnet beta" label and adopted protocol version 1.0.

DFDV shares were down 4.6% in today's session and more than 45% year to date.