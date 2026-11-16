Bitwise CIO says bitcoin may fall further in the near term but still calls it the best risk-adjusted trade of the next decade

Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan said bitcoin Bitcoin (BTC) could fall further if economic conditions worsen, drawing a parallel with the 2018 bear market in an interview with The Block's Gareth Jenkinson at Solana Breakpoint in London.

In 2018, after bitcoin fell from $20,000 toward $5,000, investors thought the market had found a bottom, Hougan said. However, it ultimately went on to fall to about $3,000.

Over the weekend, bitcoin slid to a four-month low near $62,000 before recovering to around $65,000 on Sunday afternoon, down about 13% over the past week. As such, it has largely retraced a move to around $86,000 in October from June and July's $58,000 range, which many analysts saw as the cycle's ultimate low. Coming into the weekend's price action, U.S. spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds had also recorded more than $1 billion in net outflows for the second week in a row.

Asked about his take on the move, Hougan pointed to the recent Binance hack, the "blue wave" U.S. midterm elections, high U.S. inflation, and the growing chance of another Fed rate hike. The market is "digesting this new regime where liquidity is tighter," he said.

However, the "optimistic ray of sunshine" is that bitcoin has still held above its June lows, Hougan said, arguing that there is "resilience underneath the surface." If bitcoin can continue to hold up for the next handful of weeks, crypto could be set up for a "very good 2027," he said.

Bitwise's long-term bitcoin outlook

Regardless, the Bitwise CIO is still bullish on the cryptocurrency longer term.

"I think it's the best risk-adjusted trade in all of finance for the next 10 years," Hougan said, adding that he spends most of his days talking to institutional investors and has never heard them so optimistic about bitcoin and crypto. He cited Morgan Stanley's bitcoin ETF launch and Wells Fargo putting bitcoin into a model as examples of growing institutional adoption. "The only thing lagging is price," Hougan said.

Bitwise previously raised its 10-year bitcoin price target to $1.6 million, projecting a 34.3% annualized return over the decade.