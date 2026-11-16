Tom Lee says Ethereum's 'waterfall decline in price' defies fundamentals as Bitmine adds 7,653 ETH

Bitmine Immersion Technologies Bitmine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (BMNR) increased its Ethereum holdings to 6,077,745 ETH after acquiring 7,653 ETH over the past week, the company said in a statement on Monday.

At $1,823 per ETH, the holdings were worth approximately $11.1 billion as of Nov. 15. The position represents 4.97% of Ethereum's total supply of 122.2 million ETH, according to the statement.

Bitmine said it has staked 5,227,037 ETH worth $9.5 billion, or 86% of its position. The company projects $245 million in annualized staking revenue at current levels and up to $285 million if it staked its entire position at a 2.57% yield.

The company also disclosed several other positions, including 216 BTC, a $180 million stake in Beast Industries, a $67 million stake in Eightco Holdings, and $448 million in cash. Its combined crypto, cash, and other investments totaled $11.8 billion, down from $14.5 billion reported at the beginning of the month.

Last week, Bitmine reported a net loss exceeding $6.3 billion for the fiscal year ended Aug. 31, compared with $348.6 million in net income a year earlier. The loss came from unrealized fair-value losses on digital assets.

Lee calls ETH decline a 'waterfall'

Bitmine Chairman Tom Lee called ETH's recent losses a "waterfall decline in price" that diverges from ongoing institutional momentum on the underlying network.

"This waterfall decline in price is not consistent with what we view as the relatively positive cadence of fundamental developments, including multiple financial institutions and banks announcing tokenization projects built on Ethereum," he said in the statement.

Lee attributed some of the pressure to margin selling in Asia tied to Nvidia and investors building cash positions ahead of Anthropic's planned Nov. 18 IPO. He said ether's recent slide closely mimics its performance before SpaceX went public in June.

The asset fell 39% in the eight weeks before that offering and 29% in the final two weeks. The corresponding declines ahead of Anthropic's IPO are 39% and 28%, according to Lee.

Ethereum traded above $1,800 on Monday, down 1.62% over 24 hours. Bitmine shares closed at $17.58 on Friday, down 4.72%.