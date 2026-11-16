Boris Johnson backs tokenization months after likening bitcoin to a 'Ponzi scheme'

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday that London should lead on blockchain development and asset tokenization, eight months after he likened bitcoin Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies to a Ponzi scheme.

During a Solana Breakpoint panel titled "Crypto Is Key to the UK's Economic Future," moderated by The Block's Gareth Jenkinson, Johnson was asked why he had called bitcoin a Ponzi scheme. He acknowledged he was "not a great crypto buff," but recalled trying to help a man he met at church in Oxfordshire who had been "absolutely ripped off."

In his March Daily Mail column, Johnson wrote that the man initially handed over £500 ($660) to someone who promised to double his money by investing it in bitcoin. The man kept paying fees in the hope of getting his money back and ended up paying about £20,000 ($26,380), Johnson wrote.

"I want to know who's in charge," Johnson said of buying crypto, adding that he wouldn't know where to turn if his money was stolen. "Nobody knows who's in charge, apart from [Satoshi Nakamoto]," Johnson said. "And I don't know where to find him."

Nevertheless, Johnson described himself as "totally, totally in favor" of blockchain innovation and tokenizing "assets of all kinds," saying that London should be at the forefront of that work.

"Please don't think that my Luddite anxiety about crypto in any way means that I wish to slow down the development of blockchain or the lead that London should rightly have in that sort of technology," he said.

Licensing and sterling stablecoins

Fellow panelist Lord Ross Kempsell said he shared Johnson's concerns about the risks, but saw room for the UK crypto industry to grow under regulation.

Kempsell said he was primarily interested in institutional adoption of blockchain and that traditional financial firms in the City of London were increasingly using networks such as Solana as regulation advances.

The Financial Conduct Authority began taking applications for authorization under the UK's new crypto regime in September, and its initial application window closes Feb. 28, 2027. The regime starts Oct. 25, 2027, bringing activities such as operating crypto exchanges, holding crypto for customers, arranging staking, and issuing qualifying stablecoins under FCA oversight.

The Bank of England revised its stablecoin proposal in June, dropping the caps it had proposed on customer holdings and setting out a temporary £40 billion ($52.8 billion) issuance cap for each systemic sterling stablecoin.