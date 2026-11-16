Japan's plans to tokenize government bonds (JGBs) could help the tokenized real-world asset market reach Standard Chartered Bank's existing forecast of $2 trillion by the end of 2028.

The market currently stands at around $45 billion, Geoffrey Kendrick, the bank's global head of digital assets research, wrote in a Monday report. Its $2 trillion forecast has mainly relied on tokenized money market funds and equities, each growing to $750 billion. Longer-dated government bonds would provide another source of growth toward that target, Kendrick said.

"The current crypto sell-off will pass, and when it does, it will be the bringing of real-world assets on-chain that matters most," Kendrick said in an email shared with The Block.

"The more important implication of tokenizing longer-dated debt in one of the world's largest government bond markets is that others may follow suit," Kendrick wrote in the report.

Most government debt brought onchain so far has been short-term Treasury bills, with almost no longer-dated debt tokenized, according to the report. Kendrick put tokenized U.S. Treasury bills at around $13 billion, compared with just under $1 billion in tokenized government debt outside the U.S.

Japan has the world's third-largest government bond market, and BlackRock recently signed a tokenization MOU with SBI and Startale there. Kendrick said other governments may follow if Japan's program becomes large enough to demonstrate cost savings and easier movement of bonds as collateral.

Japan's Ministry of Finance weighs three paths to tokenized JGBs

Japan's Ministry of Finance held its first study group meeting on bringing government bonds onchain on Oct. 8. Kendrick noted that there are three options under consideration. Japan could tokenize existing government bonds, issue new bonds on a distributed ledger, or do both.

The first option would be simpler because the legal structure and cash flows would remain the same, Kendrick said. Issuing bonds directly on a ledger could save more work and costs. Japan is still gathering industry feedback.

"While the plan still lacks key details, such as the choice of blockchain and timelines, we think the proposal is a significant step forward for one of the world's largest government bond markets," Kendrick wrote.

Several pilot programmes to tokenize government debt are underway around the world, most notably the UK's Digital Gilt Instrument pilot, expected to go live in early 2027, Kendrick noted. He said a large Japanese program could encourage the U.S. and other major government bond markets to pursue tokenization too, following Wall Street's emerging tokenization model, adding: "This would help to drive overall tokenised RWAs towards our end-2028 market cap forecast of USD 2tn."