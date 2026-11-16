Solana's SOL token price could rise to $1,100 by 2031 in its bull case, according to Bitwise. Key drivers include growth in onchain trading, especially tokenized stocks, as well as general crypto trading and payments activity.

Bitwise's base and bear cases see the price of SOL at $385 and $80, respectively, according to a report published Monday by Bitwise's Kam Benbrik, head of onchain research, and Rafal Klich, protocol researcher.

"Most of the price increase depends on how quickly stocks move onchain and how well Solana competes against other blockchains on tokenization," the researchers wrote.

Adjusting the above figures to reflect the net present value of the tokens, with a 20% per annum discount rate applied over the next 5 years, Bitwise arrives at values of $442, $155 and $32.

Solana is trading at around $71, according to The Block's SOL price page. Bitwise is also among the issuers of U.S. spot Solana ETFs.

How might Solana get to $1,100?

For the bullish scenario to play out, Bitwise assumes that 5% of global stocks will be tokenized by 2031, and that Solana will capture 65% of the associated trading. As a result, around $30.7 trillion will be traded on Solana per year in tokenized stocks.

Bitwise also assumes 50% annual growth in crypto trading and other segments, and 15x growth in payments. This would require Solana to clear around 3.6 billion transactions daily, about 23 times its existing throughput.

"This case asks the most of the network," the researchers wrote. "Solana would need to widen its lead in tokenized stocks, overtake Tron as the main stablecoin payment chain, and compete with NEAR for AI agent activity."

In its bull case, Bitwise projects around $12.83 billion in annual fees and tips and applies a 60x multiple, valuing the network at about $770 billion. It assumes a supply of 700 million SOL in 2031.

In the base case, a 40x multiple is used with only 4% of world stocks tokenized, and Solana takes 50% of the related volume. That would bring annual tokenized stock trading on Solana to $15.7 trillion.

As a proportion of Solana's transactions in the base case, Bitwise projects that tokenized stocks will represent around 66% as compared to less than 2% today.

Risks to Bitwise's Solana price prediction

A number of factors could impact Bitwise's predictions, including the pace of tokenization, the introduction of new laws, or competing chains gaining a greater market share.

Currently, Ethereum (including Layer 2 networks) dominates the tokenized asset market by value, largely comprising treasury and fund products. In addition, Base and Robinhood have significant customers.

Additionally, an increase in transaction capacity is required for Solana. In the base case, Bitwise estimates that tokenized shares will need around 2.5x the current maximum block compute, rising to around 5x in the bull case.

Finally, how much revenue Solana can actually earn is uncertain. Apps and validators may seek to bypass Solana's native mechanism of collecting priority fees and tips.

"Our valuation rests on assumptions that are difficult to assess today," the researchers wrote. "We don’t know the trade size when institutions arrive, how tokenized trading volume will grow relative to regular stocks, or what investors will be willing to pay for network revenue in five years."