Securitize launches 1:1-backed tokenized stocks, starting with Apple, Nvidia, Strategy and more

Securitize (SECZ) has launched tokenized U.S. stocks on its platform, initially offering tokens tied to companies including Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Alphabet, Tesla, Meta, and Amazon. The launch is also expected to include SpaceX and Palantir, along with crypto bellwethers Circle and Strategy.

The launch comes as tokenized stocks surpassed $3 billion in onchain value, with Securitize accounting for much of the recent capital growth.

The tokens are backed 1:1 by underlying shares held through Securitize Markets' regulated brokerage infrastructure called Convertible Entitlement Token, or CET, with holders receiving applicable shareholder rights, dividends, and corporate-action entitlements.

"CETs are also designed to provide a bridge between today’s securities markets and Securitize’s long-term vision for issuer-sponsored tokenization: if an issuer subsequently adopts an issuer-sponsored tokenized share structure with Securitize, CET positions can transition into that model," the firm said.

The offering will launch on Solana with settlement in USDC and initially support extended U.S. market hours, with Securitize planning to expand toward 24/7 trading.

"Tokenized stocks should give investors more than a price that happens to track a stock," Securitize CEO Carlos Domingo said in a statement. "Our goal is to bring the actual ownership experience onchain — with the underlying shares, shareholder rights, regulated market infrastructure and the ability to move toward an issuer-sponsored model as companies embrace tokenization themselves."

Earlier this year, Securitize tapped Jump and Jupiter to provide liquidity and access for this stock tokenization effort.

For its part, Securitize became the first company to debut shares both onchain and on the NYSE, when it launched its own SECZ shares on Solana and Avalanche. Securitize President Brett Redfearn told The Block at the time that Securitize was talking with major investment banks about bringing other IPOs onchain.