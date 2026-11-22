Cross-chain decentralized exchange Chainflip Chainflip (FLIP) said an attacker took 122.86 BTC from its Bitcoin vault on Saturday, on top of the $4.86 million in ETH and stablecoins drained from its Ethereum vault that The Block reported Saturday, putting total losses at about $12 million.

Chainflip Labs, in a message to the hacker, said 122.86137042 BTC, 520.22 ETH, 3.25 million USDC and 758,141 USDT were taken from its vaults. The bitcoin was worth about $7.1 million at the time of the theft.

Chainflip offers 10% bounty

In its message, which was also sent onchain, Chainflip Labs offered to let the hacker keep 10% of the proceeds and stop its law enforcement efforts if they return the remaining 90% by Monday at 1:38 p.m. ET. Chainflip also says it has identified and fixed the vulnerability that the attacker exploited, and that it has learned some details about the attacker, including identifying the server that the hacker used to register their validator account.

"You have made some mistakes in how you conducted this attack and we believe law enforcement will be able to establish an identity based on the metadata you left behind and the particular services you used," the message states. "Your addresses are flagged with the major blockchain analytics firms, which will make it extremely difficult to liquidate the proceeds of your actions, and every withdrawal from the Tornado Cash pools you used is being watched. We will pursue this as hard as we can, for as long as it takes."

Chainflip did not describe the precise mechanism the attacker exploited, though it appears to have been a compromise of the protocol's aggregate signing key. Chainflip's vaults are controlled by signing keys held jointly by a set of up to 150 validators, 100 of whom must take part to approve a transaction.

Bitcoin was stolen before ETH

The hacker stole the bitcoin from Chainflip's vault about 30 minutes before the Ethereum drain that security firms flagged on Saturday. At 1:41 a.m. ET, a single transaction moved 122.86 BTC from Chainflip's Bitcoin vault to a new address, and the funds moved again about 20 minutes later, onchain data shows.

The Block previously reported that Chainflip's Bitcoin vault appeared to be unaffected. A separate transfer that moved about 10.5 BTC from a previous Chainflip vault address to a new address at 6:24 a.m. ET, which The Block also reported, is not among the assets Chainflip listed as stolen, suggesting that movement was Chainflip preventing further losses.

The 122.86 BTC remained at the attacker's second address as of Sunday afternoon. The ETH and stablecoins taken from the Ethereum vault were swapped and sent through Tornado Cash within ten minutes in a process that appeared to be fully automated, according to blockchain security firm AMLBot.

Chainflip's founder is "relatively confident" about restart

Chainflip founder Simon Harman said on X on Sunday morning that he has been in contact with law enforcement and investigators and is "now relatively confident we can get back and running despite the significant losses to LPs." Harman said Chainflip will publish a report on the incident on Monday and that ideas for compensation are still being worked on.

Chainflip's website says its services are temporarily unavailable. FLIP traded at about $0.30 on Sunday afternoon, down about 37% from its level before the attack, according to The Block's Chainflip price page.

In September, Chainflip lost about 736,000 USDT when an attacker abused a flaw in how the protocol processed Tron transaction memos. Its validators later voted to reimburse affected liquidity providers using surplus funds held in the protocol's vaults.