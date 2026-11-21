A federal judge in Manhattan on Friday rejected the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's second emergency bid to stop New York Attorney General Letitia James from pursuing her case against Kalshi, a win for the state that clears the way for a state court to decide Monday morning on an order that Kalshi says would shut down its exchange nationwide.

U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield denied the request from the bench after a telephone hearing that began at 5 p.m. ET Friday. In a letter to the state court that evening, James' office said Schofield found the CFTC "was unable to show a likelihood of success on the merits that the CEA [Commodity Exchange Act] preempted state gaming laws."

The CFTC has been arguing in lawsuits against several states that the CEA means prediction markets like Kalshi and Polymarket are federally regulated, and thus state-level restrictions on sports betting activity don't apply to them. U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff had turned down the agency's first emergency request to stop enforcement in New York on July 31, the day James filed suit.

Justice Melissa Crane of the New York County Supreme Court will hear James' request for a temporary restraining order at 11:30 a.m. ET on Monday, according to sports and gaming attorney Daniel Wallach. The case returned to Crane on Thursday after U.S. District Judge Vernon Broderick rejected Kalshi's arguments for keeping it in federal court.

'Within or from New York'

James' proposed order would bar Kalshi from operating an unlicensed gambling business "within or from New York or to persons in New York," covering contracts on sports, culture, elections and "other events." It would also bar Kalshi from letting users under 21 trade and from advertising on college campuses.

Kalshi lawyer Sean Murphy of Milbank wrote to Crane on Thursday night that because Kalshi is based in New York, the order "would shut down a federally regulated exchange for every customer, everywhere" and "would likely force the liquidation of all open positions." He added that it would conflict with an Aug. 11 CFTC emergency order directing Kalshi to keep operating.

James' office replied Friday that it "does not seek to 'shut down a federally regulated exchange for every customer, everywhere,'" and that the order would not stop Kalshi from offering lawful futures or swaps. The letter urged Crane to give the CFTC order no weight, citing a Nov. 10 ruling by U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon that said the order "smacks of a collusive effort between a regulator and regulatee to generate a claim for conflict preemption."

"If Justice Crane adopts the 'from New York' language—effectively imposing a nationwide injunction—the next stop could be the U.S. Supreme Court's emergency docket," Wallach wrote on X on Saturday.The wider states-versus-CFTC fight could end up before the Supreme Court, as federal appeals courts have split on whether states can regulate Kalshi, with the Fourth, Sixth and Ninth Circuits siding with states and the Third Circuit siding with Kalshi.

The Fourth Circuit ruled against Kalshi in its fight with Maryland regulators this week, though the two judges in the majority disagreed on why. Judge Roger Gregory wrote that federal law does not preempt Maryland's gambling laws even if Kalshi's contracts are swaps, while Judge Stephanie Thacker wrote that the contracts are not swaps at all: "What is happening here is sports betting."

CFTC v. New York

The CFTC and the Department of Justice sued New York in April over its efforts to restrict prediction markets in the state, arguing the agency has exclusive authority over event contracts listed on federally registered exchanges, as it has in many other state-level cases. The CFTC's request for a preliminary injunction in that case has been pending since May.

In its Friday filing, the CFTC called James' renewed request "another attempt to fully shutter a CFTC DCM's [designated contract market] operations" and said "New York wants to put Kalshi out of business altogether." The agency said it asked New York that morning to hold off on enforcement until Schofield rules on the injunction, and the state, notably, declined.

Separately, Kalshi CEO Tarek Mansour attended the Democratic Attorneys General Association's meeting in Chicago on Thursday, Politico's Daniel Lippman reported, citing an eyewitness. Kalshi spokesperson Elisabeth Diana confirmed his attendance to Politico but declined to say which attorneys general he met with. Politico did not report whether AG James attended.

The Block has reached out to Kalshi, the CFTC and James' office for comment.