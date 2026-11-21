Cross-chain decentralized exchange Chainflip Chainflip (FLIP) paused its protocol on Saturday morning after security firms detected an attack which looted about $4.86 million in ETH and stablecoins from its Ethereum-based vault, apparently using a valid signature from the protocol's own signing key.

"We're aware of a potential exploit affecting Chainflip vaults," the protocol shared on X. "As a precaution, the protocol is being put into full safe mode. Deposits, withdrawals, swaps and quoting are disabled."

Chainflip's FLIP token plummeted about 34% following the 2:10 a.m. ET exploit, per The Block's Chainflip price page. The token's market capitalization dropped from about $41.6 million to $27.1 million as of publication time.

Entire attack took under 10 minutes

Security firm Decurity first shared details of the attack on X through its Defimon Alerts bot. The alert noted Chainflip's Ethereum vault was drained of "its entire liquid balance," making up 520.2 ETH, 3.25M USDC and 758K USDT worth around $4.86 million at the time. The alert said that rather than exploiting a smart contract bug, the attacker apparently obtained access to the validator network's aggregate signing key, meaning the secret code that authorizes transfers.

The attacker launched the hack through a fresh wallet, and later sent nearly all the proceeds through mixing protocol Tornado Cash, per security firm AMLBot. "The laundering was executed with high-speed automation," AMLBot stated, noting that the stablecoins moved too fast for USDC issuer Circle and USDT issuer Tether to freeze the tokens, as the whole attack took place in under 10 minutes.

Chainflip has not said how the attacker may have compromised the key, which is jointly controlled by the protocol's 150 validators and rotated every three days; the last rotation happened on Nov. 18 at 4:53 p.m. ET, about two and a half days before the exploit. No one validator is supposed to have access to the full key; rather, each holds a piece and 100 out of 150 are required to sign transactions.

Blockchain data firm Bitquery noted in its investigation that Chainflip's key changed about an hour and 45 minutes after the theft. The timing suggests Chainflip rotated the compromised key to prevent further thefts, though Bitquery noted that no conclusions can be drawn from timing alone.

In another quirk Bitquery noted, the attacker's transaction carried a strange nonce, or a unique number that every Chainflip withdrawal is stamped with. That number, each of which is only used once, usually increments by one to prevent anyone from replaying old transactions, but rather than having a nonce around 315,000 like other transactions around that time, the attacker's nonce was a 39-digit number.

That suggests the approval wasn't made through Chainflip's normal system, which would have handed out the next number on the counter, but that the attacker somehow produced a valid signature outside that system. Bitquery noted that the drain was the only one of 299,677 signatures since 2023 that broke the count.

Chainflip's vaults on other chains like Bitcoin and Solana were apparently unaffected by the attack. However, a transaction on the Bitcoin network moved the nearly 10.5 BTC from a previous Chainflip vault address to a brand new address about two hours after Chainflip paused the protocol, suggesting another way the protocol is safeguarding its remaining funds, though its purpose has not been confirmed. That transaction has not yet been reported by security firms.

Chainflip previously repaid victims of Tron exploit

Chainflip previously suffered an exploit on Sept. 12 that saw an attacker abuse a flaw in how Chainflip processed Tron transaction memos to double-process six withdrawals on the Tron network.

The protocol's validators later voted to reimburse the affected liquidity providers (LPs) using the protocol's "surplus funds," which Chainflip described as "a combination of many things. It is both excess funds held by the protocol through gas fee interactions, assets sent to Chainflip in error that the protocol could not automatically return, and other sometimes so far unexplained surpluses that have built up in the vaults since launch."

Chainflip has not said whether it plans to reimburse the victims of the current hack. Chainflip did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Block.

This is a developing story.