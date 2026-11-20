Bitcoin's recent price drop has widened the gap between its market price and JPMorgan's estimated production cost of $86,000, likely putting more pressure on higher-cost miners to sell bitcoin from their reserves.

Bitcoin was trading near $65,000 when JPMorgan analysts led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou published the report on Wednesday, about $21,000 below their central cost estimate. Bitcoin fell below $60,000 on Friday for the first time since July, widening that gap to more than $26,000.

The analysts said miners likely added to the selling as the gap widened. Higher-cost miners may have sold their bitcoin reserves to raise cash, continue operating or fund a move into AI, they said.

"That said, we believe the gap could narrow as the hashrate declines and mining difficulty adjusts as unprofitable miners exit the network," the analysts wrote.

Crypto ETF outflows deepen

The analysts said crypto prices fell sharply over the past two weeks as tech stocks slid further and investors revised their expectations for Fed rates.

Spot bitcoin and ether ETFs, along with leveraged ETFs linked to Michael Saylor's Strategy, saw large outflows in both October and November, similar to May and June, the analysts said. Weekly data showed that the outflows were heavier in the latest two weeks than in the previous four weeks. Equity ETFs, on the other hand, saw inflows.

The analysts said retail investors likely drove most of the crypto ETF outflows because institutional positioning in futures markets largely held up. "Our CME futures positioning proxies suggest that bitcoin positioning has declined modestly, while ethereum positioning remained relatively elevated, holding up even better than bitcoin," the analysts said.

As for retail investors, they may have sold crypto ETFs to fund stock ETF purchases, seeing better opportunities to buy the dip in equities, according to the analysts. They also pointed to a decline in stablecoin market capitalization as a sign that "some capital has also left the crypto market altogether."