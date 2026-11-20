Cross-chain swap and bridge platform Wagyu's wrapped Monero token XMR1 collapsed more than 99% on Friday after an attacker allegedly accessed its deployer wallet and dumped the stolen tokens on Hyperliquid.

XMR1 fell from nearly $500 to as low as $0.65. Blockchain tracker Lookonchain first reported that an attacker received 5.2 million XMR1 from the token's deployer wallet and sold a portion of them for USDC on Hyperliquid before using those funds to buy nearly 7,500 ETH.

The token is a wrapped version of Monero that can be used and redeemed on the Wagyu platform. Monero's actual XMR is unaffected by this incident.

The platform's pseudonymous founder, who goes by the moniker PerpetualCow, blamed the hack on a breach at the Icelandic hosting provider 1984.hosting, saying the XMR1 deployer key had been exposed.

"The XMR1 deployer key was held on an OLD server on there that I DELETED, but somehow the logs/files were still kept," Cow wrote on X.

Post-mortem of the $13m XMR hack: It's WORSE than I thought. Turns out that the entire hosting provider of https://t.co/aZzKk23eCg got hacked with everyone's data + internal server files today. The XMR1 deployer key was held on an OLD server on there that I DELETED, but somehow the logs/files were still kept. Lesson to learn here is that these hosting providers keep your data/logs even after you delete your server with them. Like I said before, everyone who lost money due to this will be refunded by me personally and Wagyu will re-launch at a later stage. Give me some time please. — PerpetualCow.hl (@PerpetualCow) November 20, 2026

Icelandic outlets DV and mbl.is reported on Friday that 1984 temporarily suspended its services following a cyberattack. However, this does not automatically confirm the founder's claims about bad actors accessing the retained keys.

Wagyu's website displayed a notice saying the service was "temporarily unavailable" at the time of publication.

"Everyone who lost money due to this will be refunded by me personally and Wagyu will re-launch at a later stage," PerpetualCow said in his post. He did not provide a timetable.