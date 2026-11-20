Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., said he wants the House to take up a bipartisan crypto tax bill before this Congress ends, after speaking with Ways and Means Committee Chair Jason Smith, R-Mo., about its prospects.

"I talked to Chairman Smith earlier this week. He agreed that we have the opportunity to get our bipartisan bill through the House," Horsford said Thursday at The Hill and The Block's Capitol Crypto Forum.

Horsford said the bill should be brought up in the House before this Congress ends, but did not give a date for a vote.

The Digital Asset Tax Certainty Act, introduced by Smith, cleared the House Ways and Means Committee by 38-5 in September. The legislation would establish federal tax rules for digital assets. Horsford said Thursday that Smith's bill took in most of the provisions from the Digital Asset PARITY Act, which Horsford developed with Rep. Max Miller, R-Ohio.

Horsford also said he remained bullish on the Clarity Act, a crypto market structure bill, despite its stalling in the Senate ahead of the U.S. midterms, though he wanted ethics and transparency guardrails in the legislation, calling the GENIUS Act, Clarity Act, and PARITY Act a "three-legged stool" for digital asset policy.

Crypto tax provisions

Under Smith's committee-approved bill, a person using crypto to pay a qualifying network or transaction fee of no more than $10 would not recognize a gain or loss on that payment. The bill also extends wash-sale rules to traded digital assets.

Horsford said after the committee vote in September that the bill would tax mining and staking rewards as ordinary income but still did not settle when that income should be recognized.