Wintermute's head of policy and advocacy, Ron Hammond, urged the crypto industry to "clean" its house in Washington following what he called a series of lobbying setbacks amid policymaking.

Speaking at the Capital Crypto Forum on Thursday, Hammond said the industry has struggled to counter larger financial interests as tokenization brings crypto and traditional finance into direct competition.

"I would say we probably need to clean house a little bit on the policy side here," Hammond said. "There's been fractures in the industry that show that either A, we're not united enough, or B, when we go up against a larger force, we just don't win”

His comments come a month after the Securities and Exchange Commission in September introduced a five-year innovation exemption that opened a route for trading tokenized U.S. stocks.

However, the policy has drawn resistance from both traditional finance companies and lawmakers, with Hammud also having some reservations.

"We see it being really limited and tailored in its final form," he said. " But effectively, even for companies like us, it doesn't really do much good for us. I mean, the limits are pretty strong. So that's why we're saying it's a great first step, but we have a lot more ways to go here."

TradFi lobbying against tokenization

Dozens of major companies, including JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo, and McDonald's, have objected to third-party tokenized versions of their shares under the SEC's exemption process.

"It's weird to see in New York, we are partnering with a lot of these firms that I'm lobbying against here in D.C. [...]," Hammond said. "We partner with the banks all the time, but in D.C. we are against them on a lot of fronts."

Hammond also criticized crypto's choice of political allies, saying some lawmakers who campaigned as pro-crypto later opposed tokenization.

Earlier this week, four Democratic senators, including Angela Alsobrooks, Ruben Gallego, Mark Warner and Catherine Cortez Masto, warned SEC Chair Paul Atkins that the exemption left gaps around know-your-customer and anti-money-laundering requirements.

The SEC's tokenization exemption is also facing questions from within its incoming leadership. On Thursday, Kristin Johnson, Trump's Democratic pick for the commission, said at a Senate Banking Committee hearing that she would welcome a formal rulemaking process with public comment, given concerns raised by those opposing the rule.

Meanwhile, the industry also faces competition from other jurisdictions, Hammond said, as officials seek to attract digital-asset businesses.

"When I go over to the UK, they love to hear any moment that America has a gap. Like when Clarity failed, they were all asking me, 'What can we do to get these firms back to the UK?'"