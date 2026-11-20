Crypto payments firm MoonPay announced Thursday it had filed an application with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) to launch MoonPay National Trust Bank.

The application, dated Nov. 17 and received by the OCC on Nov. 18, said MoonPay's trust bank would provide fiduciary custody services; stablecoin services, including issuance, redemption, and reserve management; and conversion services as an agent.

The filing is to organize MoonPay National Trust Bank as a non-depository national bank, limited to trust company operations and related activities. It would not seek federal deposit insurance and would operate as a member bank of the Federal Reserve.

If approved, the national charter would provide a single federal framework for MoonPay to offer custody and stablecoin-related services. MoonPay’s application comes ahead of the GENIUS Act taking effect on Jan. 18, 2027, when payment stablecoin issuers will generally need approval under the new framework.

Applying for OCC approval

Several other major crypto firms have received full or conditional approval for the same type of OCC national trust bank charter.

Last December, the OCC granted conditional approvals to Circle (CRCL), Ripple, BitGo, Fidelity Digital Assets, and Paxos. Circle received final approval in July 2026, while Ripple received its full approval in October. Coinbase's (COIN) became effective earlier this month. Additional firms, including Stripe's Bridge, Crypto.com, and World Liberty Financial, hold conditional approvals.

Meanwhile, MoonPay has expanded its regulated and enterprise footprint over the past year. It received its New York BitLicense in June 2025 and its New York trust charter in November 2025.

Earlier this year, MoonPay agreed to acquire private markets platform North Capital in an all-stock deal. It launched enterprise stablecoin services in November 2025 and partnered with WisdomTree to incorporate a tokenized Treasury fund into stablecoin reserves. It has also announced a strategic collaboration with Dunamu, the parent company of South Korean crypto exchange Upbit, to explore stablecoin-based global payments and fund movement.

Former Commodity Futures Trading Commission Acting Chair Caroline Pham also joined MoonPay as chief legal officer and chief administrative officer last December.